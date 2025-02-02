Who is Denisse Reyes? 27-year-old Glamourous TikTok Influencer and Dies After Liposuction at Unlicensed Clinic

Mexican social media influencer Denisse Reyes, 27, tragically passed away due to complications following a liposuction procedure at an unauthorized clinic in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas. The incident has sparked concern about the risks associated with seeking cosmetic surgery at clinics without proper certification and qualified staff.

Reyes underwent the popular cosmetic procedure on January 26 at the San Pablo Medical Clinic, which has not been authorized to perform such surgeries. According to reports, Dr. Orlando Gamboa administered intravenous medication to Reyes before the liposuction procedure began. While liposuction is a common procedure, it still carries risks, especially if conducted in unregulated environments. Reyes, an influencer with a significant following, had shared updates on her recovery on social media, reassuring her fans that everything was going smoothly.

However, things took a turn for the worse shortly after the surgery. Reyes began to feel unwell due to an adverse reaction to the medication she had been given before the procedure. Her condition worsened rapidly, leading to a cardiac arrest. Her uncle, Ammao Rodriguez, revealed that when medical staff noticed her distress, they rushed her out of the recovery room in an attempt to stabilize her.

Reyes had been accompanied by a close friend, who was asked to wait outside the recovery area. Medical personnel informed the friend that Reyes' situation was delicate and that they would update her family about her condition. Eventually, Reyes was transferred to Manzur Hospital as San Pablo Medical Clinic lacked an intensive care unit (ICU), but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Despite being transferred to the hospital for more specialized care, Reyes was unable to recover. She passed away on Wednesday, just days after undergoing the surgery. Her death has left her family, fans, and followers devastated. Reyes is survived by her eight-year-old son, who now faces the unimaginable loss of his mother.

Reports indicate that Reyes had no previous health conditions that could have contributed to her death, leading her family to believe the complications arose from the surgery itself. Following the incident, her uncle, Rodriguez, has been vocal about the family's desire for justice. He confirmed that they are working with health authorities in Chiapas and are preparing to take legal action against Dr. Orlando Gamboa, the surgeon who performed the procedure.

In a statement to the media, Rodriguez emphasized that his family hopes the authorities will hold the responsible parties accountable. "May the authorities do justice to Denisse and may the doctor pay in some way for what he did," Rodriguez said, speaking to the Daily Mail.

The death of Denisse Reyes has raised important questions about the safety of cosmetic surgeries performed in unauthorized clinics. It highlights the dangers of undergoing such procedures without the proper medical qualifications and oversight. Many experts caution against opting for cheaper, unregulated clinics, stressing the importance of ensuring that medical professionals are properly trained and licensed.

This tragedy has brought renewed attention to the need for tighter regulations and increased awareness about the potential dangers of unlicensed cosmetic surgery. Reyes' family hopes that, through legal action, they can prevent further incidents and ensure that others do not suffer the same fate.