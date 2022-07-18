Who Is Demi Minor? Trans Woman Who Impregnated Two Women In New Jersey Jail Shifted to Men's Prison

A transgender woman serving a 30-year sentence in a New Jersey women's jail impregnated two fellow inmates, prompting authorities to shift her to a men's jail, according to reports. Demi Minor, 27, was moved from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility last month, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesman told NJ.com.

Minor, who is serving a 30-year term for manslaughter, is the sole female in a vulnerable unit in the new prison, according to the spokeswoman. The incident came to light only after Minor wrote on a website, Justice 4 Demi, on Friday that she was abused by guards during the transfer and was also placed on suicide watch.

Counter Allegations

Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for stabbing her former foster father to death, allegedly impregnated two women inmates in Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, following which she was shifted to the women's prison.

However, she now has alleged that she was misgendered and sexually abused during her transfer. She wrote in the blog post that the new facility had put her on suicide watch " due to the fact that I had hung myself in the van." She also alleged that when she asked for a female DOC officer to do a strip search, the prison guards refused.

In a different post, she claimed that she was beaten during the transfer. She claimed that while she was briefly detained at the New Jersey State Prison, officers referred to her as "a male" over 30 times.

"[NJDOC] have violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities," Minor wrote. "While living here at GYSC, I have found my self (sic) under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me."

The DOC said it was looking into the claims but would not comment further.

Dangerous Inmate

Minor's transfer to an all-men's jail came after it was revealed that she had impregnated two inmates at the female prison as a result. However, those were not rapes and she impregnated them after engaging in "consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person."

Minor added that although she was permitted to keep her makeup, she is aware that using it "is a death wish."

In her blog post, Minor stated, "I have accepted that I am in a male institution, but I have not accepted nor will I ever consent to or accept that I am anything other than a woman who happens to be transgender."

New Jersey adopted a policy in 2021 that allows inmates to be detained in line with their desired gender identity was adopted by. The DOC told NJ.com it still operates under the policy but "the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications."

Minor was around 16 years old when he broke into Theotis Butts' home in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. Butts had taken her as a foster child but during the time of the crime, she was no longer residing with Butts, according to a NJ.com report from the time.

She repeatedly stabbed Butts, 69, before escaping to New York, where she was arrested.