How Did Bobby East Die? NASCAR Star Stabbed to Death by Drifter at California Gas Station as He Refueled His Car

Top NASCAR driver Bobby East died after being stabbed at a gas station in California, police said. He was 37. East died after he got into an altercation with a drifter at a Westminster, California, gas station where he had stopped to refuel his car. Police have arrested Trent William Millsap, 27, and charged him with the crime.

Millsap is accused of stabbing him in the chest. Despite being transported to a local hospital, he was later declared dead. Although the incident happened on Wednesday, his death was confirmed by police only on Friday. Tributes poured in from fans and rival drivers the moment the new of his death broke.

Young Life Lost

Millsap allegedly stabbed East in the chest multiple times following the altercation. East started bleeding profusely and was transported to a hospital but could not be saved.

"The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area," Westminster Police said in a statement. "Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury."

It is not known what led to the altercation between East and Millsap. Police only said that East was attacked when he was refueling his car.

Millsap was also accused of stabbing another man at the 76 gas station before the East attack.

A native of Torrance, California, East was a three-time US Auto Club (USAC) champion. In 2012 and 2013, he was the SAC Silver Crown champion.

He is the son of Bob East, a vehicle builder in the USAC Hall of Fame.

Death of a Youth Icon

Police said Millsap, a transient, frequents the area often. However, the motive behind the attack isn't yet unknown.

East was a star in his own right. He was seen as a natural on the racetrack when he first appeared on the scene in 2001 That year, East found his first victory at the USAC National Midgets in 2001, becoming the youngest winner ever at the time at 16, and he was awarded the USAC's Rookie of the Year.

The USAC dubbed him "the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter century." Between 2005 and 2008, he competed in 42 NASCAR national events and won a total of 22 USAC National Midget races.

Many followers and rival racers turned to Twitter to express their sorrow after hearing the awful news of East's passing.

Charles Krall, the Automobile Racing Club of America's director of communications, expressed his sorrow at his passing. "In an open wheel car, there was no one better,' Krall tweeted. 'So sorry to hear the news today.

"My love and thoughts are with his parents Bob and Janice, and the entire East family. Race in peace Bobby."

Todd Bodine, a two-time NASCAR champion and a Fox Sports analyst, expressed his sadness over Bobby East's awful accident. "He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family," he said.