Who is David Knezevich? Florida Man Charged with Kidnapping Estranged Wife in Spain

In the sensational case of an American woman Ana Knezevich disappearance in Spain Federal agents have charged David Knezevich, a Fort Lauderdale resident, with kidnapping his wife. Ana disappeared from her Madrid apartment three months ago.

David Knezevich, 36, was apprehended by FBI and other federal agents at Miami International Airport on Saturday. He appeared briefly in a Miami federal court on Monday and is set to have a bond hearing on Friday.

According to the FBI, the investigation involves Spanish National Police, Customs and Border Protection, Diplomatic Security Service, and the FBI. However, no further details were disclosed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Knezevich's attorney, Ken Padowitz, did not respond to requests for comment. Previously, Padowitz denied any involvement of his client in his wife's disappearance.

Ana Knezevich, 40, who is originally from Colombia and a naturalized American, disappeared after security cameras at her apartment complex in Madrid were disabled by someone wearing a motorcycle helmet who spray-painted the lenses.

Subsequently, her friends received text messages from her phone claiming she had run off with a man she had just met. However, her friend Sanna Rameau expressed doubts about the authenticity of the messages, stating they didn't match Ana's usual style.

Rameau expressed relief at the news of David Knezevich's arrest, hoping it would lead to justice and answers regarding Ana's disappearance.

The couple, married for 13 years, owned EOX Technology Solutions Inc., a computer support business in South Florida. Property records show they also owned multiple properties in Fort Lauderdale, including one facing foreclosure.

Ana's brother, Juan Henao, described the divorce as "nasty" and claimed David was upset about dividing assets. However, Padowitz previously stated that the divorce wasn't contentious and that David was cooperating with authorities, mentioning he was in Serbia at the time of Ana's disappearance.