A video featuring leading law enforcement trainer Dave Grossman is being shared online for its shocking nature where he is heard saying to a room full of policemen that killing people is not big deal and cops need to be violent and pull the trigger against suspects when necessary.

Grossman, who coined the term 'Killology', says in the video, which was leaked online by an unidentified cop: ''Killing is just not that big a deal. Feel good about it,'' and the trainee policemen are heard having a hearty laugh to his comments.

If that wasn't shocking enough, Grossman continues saying in the video that cops experience ''the best sex'' and ''very intense sex'' after killing another human being. The video comes at a time when police brutality is on the rise across the United States and riots, protests are taking place all over major cities condemning the actions of the police department.

Who is Dave Grossman?

Lt Col Dave Grossman is a US Army Ranger, a paratrooper, and a former West Point Psychology Professor who receives standing ovation by fellow police officers when he steps up to the stage to train them. He is revered in the police department and the retired army colonel has also specialized in the study of 'the effects of killing' on the human psyche.

Grossman was born on August 23, 1956, in Frankfurt, Germany, and moved to the U.S at some point early in his life. After his retirement in 1998, began a new career working as a trainer for the military, law enforcement, mental health providers, and school safety organizations.

He spends more than 300 days a year flying across army camps, police departments in the U.S conducting training them for combat. His brainchild 'Killology' aims to reduce any law enforcement officer's psychological inhibition to kill a criminal suspect and educates police officers and soldiers on the ground to improve their tactics in lethal encounters.

After the death of George Floyd by the hands of Derek Chauvin, Dave Grossman's ideas have come under scrutiny as he encourages mindless violence and unnecessary use of force and several users of Twitter called him out for his training methods that churns out cops with killing motives.

''Dave Grossman has been advising police and the military for decades now. This dude is f***ing sick. You can't reform this," a user tweeted, while another commented, ''Ugh. I knew police training was barbaric but I never expected this. Now we know what is wrong with policing in the United States.''