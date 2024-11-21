Who is Darius Paduch? Serial Abuser NYC Urologist Sentenced to Life for Decade-Long Crimes Against Patients

Darius Paduch, a former urologist, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting male patients, including six minors, over more than a decade. Paduch, 57, used his medical position at some of New York City's most prestigious hospitals to carry out the abuse.

Convicted in May on 11 charges, including inducing both adults and minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, Paduch's crimes date back to 2007. His sentencing, delivered by Judge Ronnie Abrams, comes after prosecutors detailed his exploitation of vulnerable patients seeking treatment for sensitive medical issues.

"Darius Paduch was a sexual predator who preyed on patients," said US Attorney Damian Williams. "He violated his oath and used his reputation to gratify his own desires."

Paduch worked at leading medical centers, including Weill Cornell Medical Center, Columbia University, and Northwell Health Systems. Prosecutors revealed he performed abusive acts during appointments, including masturbating patients, forcing them to do the same, and using sex toys under the pretense of medical necessity.

The abuse caused many victims to doubt their experiences, leading them to return for further appointments. So far, 310 individuals have come forward with allegations, making Paduch one of the most prolific predators of male victims on record, according to attorney Anthony DiPietro, who represents some plaintiffs.

The doctor's crimes spanned multiple hospitals and included unnecessary procedures performed without anesthesia, resulting in pain and disfigurement. Evidence presented during his two-week trial highlighted the extent of his manipulation and cruelty.

Paduch, arrested in April 2023, falsely claimed his actions were part of routine medical care. Despite the abuse being reported, prestigious institutions failed to intervene.

DiPietro called the sentencing a victory for justice, acknowledging the courage of survivors who testified. "This life sentence marks a crucial step in holding Paduch accountable for his horrific actions," he said.

Mallory Allen, another lawyer representing 140 former patients, emphasized the significance of the survivors' strength. "For nearly 20 years, Paduch brutalized patients who trusted him," Allen said. "This sentencing closes a chapter but doesn't undo the pain suffered."

The disgraced doctor now faces numerous civil lawsuits. Victims' lawyers intend to pursue claims against the institutions where he worked, accusing them of enabling his behavior.

"Our focus now is holding these institutions accountable," DiPietro added. "Every patient deserves justice, and we will fight until it is served."

Paduch's sentencing sends a strong message about the consequences for medical professionals who exploit their positions. Survivors hope the case highlights the need for systemic changes in healthcare to protect patients and ensure predators like Paduch are stopped before they can harm others.