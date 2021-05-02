Who is Dannielynn Birkhead? Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter In Limelight At Kentucky Derby 2021

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, has grabbed the spotlight after attending the Kentucky Derby 2021 with her dad Larry Birkhead on Saturday night. Birkhead's teenage daughter Dannielynn channeled the '80s with big bold buttons in a turquoise suit by Jovani looking glamorous and drop-dead gorgeous.

The 14-year-old posed with her dad, 48, on a stoop in one photo before sharing snaps from the popular race track. One of the pictures featured the blonde teenager in a studded rhinestone face mask that matched her branded outfit. Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, donned red lips to the race track.

"Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby," Larry wrote on his Instagram handle alongside the photo post adding "Dannielynn "finished first" in her @jovanifashions pant suit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more "little girl" dresses?? She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit."

The father-daughter duo has an annual tradition of attending the Kentucky Derby every year. However, this year was a little different due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Larry and Dannielynn got all dressed up to head to the Churchill Downs race track a day before the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Who is Dannielynn Birkhead?

Dannielynn Birkhead or Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead, is the daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith, who passed away in 2007 after an accidental drug overdose. Dannielynn, 14, was born Hannah Rose Marshall Stern on September 7, 2006. The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith is a model and an American reality TV personality.

Dannielynn Birkhead Modelling

Dannielynn Birkhead started modeling as a child at the age of 6. She participated in a modeling campaign for Guess Kids, a children's clothing line called "Guess clothing". Dannielynn and her father Larry Birkhead attended the Kentucky Derby in 2008 and have been continuing the tradition ever since.

Dannielynn Birkhead Relationship Status

There is no information available on Dannielynn Birkhead's relationship status on the internet so far. However, looking at her popularity and sweet personality like her mother, she has many secret admirers from all over the world.