Kentucky Derby 2021: Everything You Need To Know

The annual Kentucky Derby is officially back this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is the 12th of the 14 races that have been scheduled at Churchill Downs this Saturday. This year will mark the 147th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday night at Churchill Downs.

Moreover, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the Kentucky Derby this weekend will be available in indoor seating as you don't have to make a trip to Churchill Downs risking your safety. One could bet in person or from home through Hawthorne Race Course, which is offering fans a chance to celebrate the race. However, you need a reservation at Hawthorne's off-track betting parlors. Outdoor tents will also be available at several locations.

How much prize money the winning jockey will get in Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby 2021 purse is worth $3 million and will be split between the top five finishers in the game. The first-place finisher will take away a whopping $1.86 million, which is more than 60% of the total amount.

The field for the Kentucky Derby, including post positions and morning-line odds, will have:

1. Known Agenda 6-1

2. Like the King 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind 50-1

5. Sainthood 50-1

6. O Besos 20-1

7. Mandaloun 15-1

8. Medina Spirit 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon 20-1

11. Dynamic One 20-1

12. Helium 50-1

13. Hidden Stash 50-1

14. Essential Quality 2-1

15. Rock Your World 5-1

16. Highly Motivated 10-1

17. Super Stock 30-1

18. Soup and Sandwich 30-1

19. Bourbonic 30-1

What is Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race conducted mostly on the first Saturday of May. The race in Louisville in Kentucky of the United States of America caps the two-week-long Kentucky Derby Festival. The Grade I competition for three-year-old Thoroughbreds covers 1¼-mile or a distance of one and a quarter miles (2.0 km), which is known to be "the most exciting two minutes in sports" or "the fastest two minutes in sports" race at Churchill Downs.

What time Kentucky Derby Will Start?

The fastest and most exciting two minutes in sports 'horserace' is set to be posted at 6:57 P.M. ET, The race will be covered live by NBC will start at 2:30 P.M. Eastern and will be hosted by Tirico. It can be watched on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Video: Kentucky Derby 2020

Highlights of the Event: 2021 Kentucky Derby

When: May 1, Saturday

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Post time: 6:57 P.M. Eastern

Host: Mike Tirico

Race caller: Larry Collmus

TV Live: NBC

Online Streaming: NBC Sports app