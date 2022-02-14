Who is Dani Johnson? Los Angeles Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Proposes to Girlfriend on Field after Super Bowl 2022 Win [WATCH]

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp took his celebrations to a different level after his team's win over Bengals on Sunday evening. In a big surprise Rapp proposed marriage to his girlfriend Dani Johnson on the field where his team had just won the Super Bowl, making it an even sweeter experience for his girlfriend.

Rapp dropped down on one knee at SoFi Stadium, where he proposed to Johnson, just after the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 2022. "Will you marry me?" Rapp asked, to which Johnson shook her head yes before receiving a ring of her own.

Big Day, Big Celebrations

It was a different scene on Sunday night with Rapp heard shouting "will you marry me?" over the noise of the celebrations around them, with Johnson nodding in excitement. Rapp, who was still dressed in a Super Bowl title T-shirt and cap, then placed a ring on his emotional girlfriend's finger and hugged her as fans shouted.

'MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!' the Rams' Twitter post said.

Rapp earned a Super Bowl ring as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles.

However, Rapp wasn't the only one who are more than one reason to celebrate on Sunday night. According to ESPN, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's wife went into labor during the game. He skipped the postgame party and went straight to the hospital. A few hours later, Jefferson posted a picture on Instagram of himself smiling and holding a baby. The caption read "x2!!!!," an apparent reference to his second child.

Romantic Moment

As for Rapp, it was a special night but neither his fans nor his girlfriend has imagined that he would propose her in front of a packed stadium. Rapp has been dating Johnson for several years, according to USA Today, noting they were together when the 24-year-old safety played high school football in Washington state.

With the 61st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Rams selected Rapp in the second round. This season, Rapp had four interceptions. Leading up to Super Bowl 2022, Rapp posted a carousel of images on Instagram in January that featured Johnson in the stands holding a football.

We've dreamt of moments like this!" Rapp captioned the photo on Jan. 13.

One month later, both Rapp and Johnson's lives have officially changed forever.

That said, Sunday's win clinched the Rams' second title in franchise history and first since the 1999 season. It's the first Super Bowl championship for a Los Angeles-based team since the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII.