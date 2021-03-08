Who is Dan Jewett? Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Marries Science Teacher

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott has tied the knot with a Seattle science teacher after separating from the world's richest men. Reportedly, the new life partner of Mackenzie Scott seems to be a down to earth human being when it comes to his wishes. The science teacher promptly declared that he plans to give away most of their wealth to charity.

The newlywed couple announced the marriage on the website for the Giving Pledge, which was created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett with an aim to encourage billionaires to contribute to the welfare of society. Talking about his wife Mackenzie Scott, Dan said that he has married one of the most generous and kind people he had ever known. The couple mutually decided to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others, reveals a post under Scott's page on the pledge's website.

Mackenzie Scott has given away more than $4 billion of her fortune since 2019. She is a philanthropist and the wife of Jeff Bezos. She is the author of two novels and a recipient of an American Book Award. She lives with her four children in Seattle, with her husband Dan Jewett.

Who is Dan Jewett?

Dan Jewett, who has become the husband of one of the richest women in the world, doesn't seem to enjoy a luxurious life. Being a school teacher at the private Lakeside School, Dan Jewett has served the society imparting knowledge to the children of the future generation majority of his life and he never sought to gather such kind of wealth.

Mackenzie's Post Divorce Revenge

MacKenzie, after getting divorced from her billionaire husband Bezos, dropped Bezos from her name and gave away $1.7 billion of her fortune to 119 nonprofits. Bezos left Mackenzie for her close friend and American news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

On the other hand, Bezos, who is the founder of Amazon.com Inc., has a net worth of $176.6 billion, according to reports. Earlier, the business tycoon publicly romanced Lauren Sanchez. Revealing his fantasies with Sanchez, Bezos shared on social media: "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon," along with some raunchy selfies.