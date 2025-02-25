Who is Dan Bongino? Trump Names Right-Wing Podcast Host as FBI Deputy Director

Former Secret Service agent and conservative commentator Dan Bongino has been appointed as deputy director of the FBI. The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday night via his Truth Social platform.

Trump praised Bongino as "a man of incredible love and passion for our country." He described the appointment as "great news for law enforcement and American justice."

Bongino, 49, responded to the announcement on X, thanking the president. He will serve under Kash Patel, who was sworn in as FBI director at the White House on Friday. The deputy director position does not require Senate confirmation.

The move places two strong Trump allies at the top of the FBI. This has raised concerns among Democrats, who fear the administration may use federal law enforcement to target political opponents.

Bongino previously served in the Secret Service, protecting Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He later became a leading voice in the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement. He has been known for his claims about the 2020 election.

Despite his law enforcement background, Bongino has never worked for the FBI. He started his career with the New York Police Department from 1997 to 1999 before joining the Secret Service. He ran for the U.S. Senate twice in Maryland and once in Florida but lost all three elections.

Over the past decade, Bongino built a media career as a conservative commentator. He became a frequent guest on Fox News and hosted a Saturday night show on the network from 2021 to 2023. His podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," is currently ranked 56th in the U.S. on Spotify. Trump said Bongino is "willing and prepared to give up" the podcast to take on his new role.

Bongino has been outspoken about law enforcement issues. In a podcast interview last year, he urged Trump to reform the Secret Service, calling it a "failed" agency. He criticized the agency for its handling of two assassination attempts in 2023.

Following Patel's appointment as FBI director, Bongino praised his leadership and dismissed criticism from Democrats. He said Patel was "there for one reason: to clean this place up."

The FBI faces significant challenges under its new leadership. The Justice Department recently removed several senior officials and demanded the names of thousands of agents involved in investigations related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Patel has promised major changes at the FBI. He has emphasized a reduced presence in Washington, shifting focus away from intelligence gathering and back to traditional crime-fighting duties.

The appointments of Patel and Bongino signal a new direction for the FBI under Trump's leadership. With strong ties to the president, both officials are expected to push for sweeping reforms within the agency. However, critics warn that their close association with Trump could undermine the FBI's independence.

The changes at the FBI come amid ongoing political tensions. Democrats worry that law enforcement may be used for partisan purposes. Supporters of the administration argue that these appointments will restore fairness and accountability to the agency.