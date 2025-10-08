Who Is Damien Hurstel? Staten Island Teen Who Beheaded Mom's Boyfriend Suffered from Schizophrenia and Other Mental Health Issues

The troubled Staten Island teenager who allegedly decapitated his mother's boyfriend has been identified as Damien Hurstel, 19, who is likely to be charged with murder in connection with the harrowing murder. A bloodstained Hurstel was seen being taken out of the NYPD's 120th Precinct on a stretcher on Tuesday.

The alleged killer was wearing a white Tyvek suit as he was transported for his expected court appearance on murder and weapon possession charges, the New York Post reported. The shocking discovery unfolded less than a day after Hurstel's sister found the decapitated body of a 45-year-old sanitation worker—her mother's longtime boyfriend—inside the family's bathroom in West Brighton.

Grisly Discovery

Hurstel's sister returned home from school on Monday to find her brother covered in blood. He then calmly told her, "I did something bad, go to your room," according to sources. When the girl arrived at their West Brighton home, she noticed blood on the floor.

She then followed the trail to the bathroom, where she made a horrifying discovery — the body of the New York City sanitation worker was lying in the bathtub, with his head severed and a knife still embedded in it, sources told The New York Post.

The terrified girl then called 911. When officers arrived at the scene, Hurstel — still covered in blood — walked out with his hands raised and surrendered without resistance.

Inside the home, police found the victim, who has not yet been officially identified, according to sources, the outlet reported.

Sources told the outlet that the family had previous reports of domestic disputes. It remains unclear whether the two siblings are biologically related.

Mental Health Likely Played a Role

Police said Hurstel was taken to a hospital and, as of Tuesday morning, had not yet been charged. Sources said that while Hurstel has no prior criminal record, he does have a documented history of mental health struggles — including schizophrenia and self-harm — dating back to 2022.

The victim's close friend, Louis Ortiz, told the outlet on Monday night that the sanitation worker and the suspect's mother had been in a relationship for almost six years.

"Like any family, they had their ups and downs, especially when it came to the kids," Ortiz said.

Ortiz described Hurstel as someone who could be "sweet as pie" but admitted he often struggled with mental health problems and issues at school.

Neighbor Mariano Castro, 36, said the victim and his girlfriend's son always seemed to get along. He recalled recently seeing them together in the backyard, mowing the lawn and grilling — nothing that hinted at the tragedy to come.