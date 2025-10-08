Staten Island Teen Beheads Mom's Boyfriend and Tells Sister 'I Did Something Bad' When She Reached Home as His Mental Health Struggles Are Revealed

The younger sister of the teen accused of beheading his mother's boyfriend returned home from school on Monday to find her brother covered in blood. He then calmly told his sister, "I did something bad, go to your room," according to sources familiar with the disturbing incident.

The young girl arrived at their West Brighton home and immediately noticed blood on the floor. She then followed the trail to the bathroom, where she made a horrifying discovery — the body of the 45-year-old New York City sanitation worker was lying in the bathtub, with his head severed and a knife still embedded in it, sources told The New York Post.

Brutal Murder by a Teen

The terrified girl then called 911. When officers arrived at the scene, the 19-year-old suspect — still covered in blood — walked out with his hands raised and surrendered without resistance.

Inside the home, police found the victim, who has not yet been officially identified, according to sources, the outlet reported.

Sources told the outlet that the family had previous reports of domestic disputes. It remains unclear whether the two siblings are biologically related.

Police said the teenage suspect was taken to a hospital and, as of Tuesday morning, had not yet been charged.

Sources said that while he has no prior criminal record, he does have a documented history of mental health struggles — including schizophrenia and self-harm — dating back to 2022. His identity has not been revealed to the public.

Mental Health Likely Played a Role

The victim's close friend, Louis Ortiz, told The New York Post on Monday night that the sanitation worker and the suspect's mother had been in a relationship for almost six years. "Like any family, they had their ups and downs, especially when it came to the kids," Ortiz said.

Ortiz described the teen as someone who could be "sweet as pie" but admitted he often struggled with mental health problems and issues at school.

Neighbor Mariano Castro, 36, said the victim and his girlfriend's son always seemed to get along. He recalled recently seeing them together in the backyard, mowing the lawn and grilling — nothing that hinted at the tragedy to come.