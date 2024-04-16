Who Is Damien Guerot? Women Go Crazy About Hero French Tourist Who Took on Bondi Junction Stabber as Anthony Albanese Offers Him Citizenship

Australian women are swooning over a French hero who picked up a bollard and courageously confronted the Westfield Bondi Junction attacker on Saturday. Damien Guerot and fellow Frenchman Silas Despreaux were on their way to the gym when they stumbled across the scene of bloodshed.

Guerot bravely grabbed a retractable barrier and confronted the knifeman, Joel Cauchi, 40, as he advanced menacingly up an escalator. He has now become a hero in Australia, with women swooning over him. So much so that Guerot will be allowed to stay in Australia as long as he wants, with the country's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promising to grant him citizenship for his heroics.

Saved So Many Lives

Australian women are now widely commending Guerot, who has earned the nickname 'Bollard Man', for his courageous deed. "Nice to see one of the men had some guts," one woman admirer said while another added: "Finally some REAL MEN."

"Such a brave man risking his life by trying to stop him," another said.

"Thank you sooo much beautiful man," a fourth user commented.

"Such an amazing man to risk his own life to try and save many more, which I believe he did because we just don't know how many more would have been hurt or killed if he'd freely gotten up that escalator to continue his rampage!" one wrote.

This comes as Albanese pledged to confer Australian citizenship upon Guerot in recognition of his heroic actions.

With Guerot's visa set to expire in a month, a petition was initiated to secure his Australian citizenship following his brave intervention during the Bondi Junction stabbing incident.

Attacker Only Targeted Women

Albanese was asked about Guerot's visa during a Tuesday morning session. "I say this to Damien Guerot, who is dealing with his visa applications, that you are welcome here. You are welcome to stay for as long as you like.

"This is someone who we would welcome becoming an Australian citizen, although that would of course be a loss for France.

"We thank him for his extraordinary bravery. It says a lot about the nature of humanity.

"At a time when we are facing difficult issues that someone who is not a citizen of this country stood bravely at the top of those escalators and stopped this perpetrator from getting onto another floor and potentially inflicting further carnage on citizens."

Cauchi appeared to target women in the attack, yet authorities have not determined a motive for the nation's most devastating recent massacre. Cauchi was shot dead after killing Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, Yixuan Cheng, 27, and Faraz Tahir, 30.

Ashlee Good, 38, later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Fortunately, a baby girl critically injured in the incident is showing signs of improvement. As of Monday night, seven people, including the infant, remained hospitalized.