Joel Cauchi: Sydney Mall Knifeman Targeted Women as He Was Frustrated and 'Angry He Couldn't Get Girlfriend'

Sydney mall attacker Joel Cauchi had a clear intention of targeting women during his deadly knife rampage, police said. Cauchi was reportedly "angry that he couldn't find a girlfriend," according to his parents. Cauchi, 40, carried out an attack at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center on Saturday, targeting 17 people, including three males and 14 females.

Among the injured were a nine-month-old baby and her mother, Ashlee Good, 38, who died from her injuries in the hospital. His father, Andrew Cauchi, 76, expressed deep remorse to the victims and described his son as a "very sick boy" who was filled with frustration. However, Cauchi killed the women with a motive.

Angry With Women

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb stated to ABC News that it was "obvious" the killer targeted women. She emphasized that the videos of the incident speak for themselves.

"It's obvious to me, it's obvious to detectives... that the offender focused on women and avoided the men.

"We don't know what was operating in the mind of the offender and that's why it's important now that detectives spend so much time interviewing those who know him."

The commissioner described it as "a line of inquiry" that the attacker deliberately targeted women and avoided men during his stabbing spree.

Before Good died in the hospital, five others were pronounced dead at the shopping center after being brutally attacked by Cauchi.

The other female victims killed are Jade Young, 47; Pikria Darchia, 55; Dawn Singleton, 25; Ashlee Good, 38; and Cheng Yixuan, 27.

The only male killed in the horrific onslaught was security guard Faraz Tahir, 30, who tried to intervene.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that "the gender breakdown is, of course, concerning."

Killer's Father Speaks

The killer's dad said, "He's my son. And I'm loving a monster - to you, he's a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy. He wanted a girlfriend and he has no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain," he said.

When he was questioned why his son may have targeted women, he added: "He wanted a girlfriend and he's got no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain."

The emotional father expressed love for his son but acknowledged his "fascination with knives," revealing that his son owned "five or six commando knives."

He continued: "He had a problem with women, he couldn't get a girlfriend".

Killer Cauchi was shot dead by heroic Inspector Amy Scott inside the Bondi Junction shopping center after he had stabbed numerous victims.

Dramatic video footage showed Scott chasing the assailant down a corridor before directly confronting him.

She ultimately shot him dead when he turned to face her, brandishing his 12-inch blade in the air. The inspector, who happened to be nearby when she learned of the attack, shouted "put it down" before taking action.

Following the incident, Cauchi's parents, Andrew and Michele, described their son's actions as "truly horrific." They expressed no animosity toward Scott, acknowledging that she was simply doing her duty to protect others.