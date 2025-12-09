Who Is Crystal Wilsey? Cinnabon Employee Fired after Calling Somali Couple the N-Word in Viral Video Is 43-Year-Old Wisconsin Mom

A Cinnabon staffer who was fired from her job after being caught on video hurling racist insults at a Somali couple inside a Wisconsin mall has been identified as a 43-year-old mother. Crystal Wilsey of Oneida, Wisconsin, is the person at the center of the disturbing video that went viral on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

In the video, Wilsey can be seen hurling the N-word and other hateful remarks during a tense confrontation with two customers at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, just outside Green Bay. The unidentified customer was at the mall with her husband that Friday when the argument began between Wilsey and her.

Racist Karen

The customer had simply asked Wilsey to add a bit more caramel to her pecan cinnamon roll, according to her cousin, Sabrina Osman, who later shared the footage on TikTok. "I am racist, and you are a n—-r," Wilsey told the two customers, whom Osman described as a "black Somali couple."

"I am racist and I'll say that to the whole entire world," the mom said, before pointing at the pair and adding, "Don't be disrespectful."

As the couple recording the incident tells Wilsey she's only hurting herself with what she's saying, Wilsey responds by raising both middle fingers at them.

"You are fired from this place, motherf–ker," the man filming Wilsey says. "You're not going to be working here."

Wilsey quickly responds with, "Suck it," as she does the signature pro-wrestling taunt at them with both middle fingers.

"What's wrong with you?" the man asks.

"What the f—k is wrong with you, you f—king ugly bitch? Get the f—k out of my face," Wilsey responds.

"Are you talking about ugliness," he fires back.

No Tolerance from Cinnabon

The original TikTok post says the couple had simply walked into the Cinnabon to grab something to eat when things escalated — claiming that Wilsey started mocking the woman's hijab, which sparked the confrontation.

Cinnabon released a statement on Saturday saying it was aware of what happened and had taken action against the worker for her offensive behavior toward the customers.

"We've seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior," the company said. "The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner.

"Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves," Cinnabon added.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser popped up soon after the video began spreading online, aiming to cover the former employee's living expenses and legal fees — and within just two days, it had pulled in more than $20,000 in donations.