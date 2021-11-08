Who is Cortez Rice? George Floyd's Cousin Claims to Know People Taking Pictures of Jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

A video of Cortez Rice, the nephew of George Floyd, who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis officer's knee in May 2020, threatening the jurors of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is being widely circulated on social media.

In the video, Rice claims to know the people taking pictures of the jurors sitting the trial demanding the "same results."

'There's Definitely People Taking Pictures of the Juries'

"I ain't even gonna name the people that I know that's up in the Kenosha trial. But it's cameras in there. It's definitely cameras up in there. There's definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that," Rice says in the video.

"We know what's going on, so we need the same results, " Rice adds before going on to name a list of people for whom he demands "justice." Watch the video below:

Rice was among the protesters that showed up outside the door of Minneapolis judge Regina Chu's apartment after she prohibited cameras inside the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright.

The Rittenhouse Trial

Rittenhouse is currently facing trial on six charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the connection with the shooting death of two people and the injuring of another during protests against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which left him paralyzed. The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 8.

The then 17-year-old was captured on video shooting three protesters with an AR-15 assault rifle he was carrying on the third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and his defense maintains the shootings were in self defense.

One of the 20 jurors in the trial was dismissed on Thursday after he made a joke at the expense of Jacob Blake to a Kenosha deputy; the man had unsuccessfully argued that his quip was unrelated to the Rittenhouse case and so he shouldn't be dismissed, an argument Judge Bruce Schroeder did not side with, as previously reported.

According to Kenosha News, another juror requested to be dismissed on Friday citing medical reasons. Now, there are 18 jurors sitting the trial, including 10 men and eight women.