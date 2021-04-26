Who is Corissa McCalister? Teacher Arrested For Sex with 15-Year-Old Boy Inside Her Car

A 21-year-old teacher from a reputed Catholic high school in Steubenville, Ohio, has been arrested for seducing a 15-year-old student and having with sex the underage boy inside her car.

The teacher named Corissa McCalister took Spanish lessons at the Central Catholic High School and is now charged with two counts of sexual battery for engaging in sexual acts with a minor, according to Harrison Country prosecutor Lauren Knight.

McCalister has now been released on bail with a bond of $100,000 and the school authorities have put her on administrative leave until her sentencing is over.

The mother of the teenage boy, who also studied at the same school, grew suspicious about the teacher and informed the school staff about McCalister's behavior and the authorities then informed the police, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

Joe Myers, the County Sheriff, revealed in a statement that the teacher engaged in sexual acts with the student on March 30, at the parking lot of the Harrison County Fairgrounds, when she drove the boy back home from a track meet. However, it is reported that the two didn't engage in intimacy on the school property.

Who Is Corissa McCalister?

Apart from being a Spanish language teacher, McCalister is also an assistant track coach and head cross-country coach at the Catholic school. She also received the 'Spanish Award - 2020', which is given to the best overall Spanish major and was revered by many in her profession.

McCalister graduated from St. Francis University Loretto in Pennsylvania in 2020, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish education and minors in English Literature and Spanish health services.

The Bishop Of Steubenville Speaks Out

Considering the school to be among the best Catholic schools in the county, the Bishop of Steubenville, Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton, released a statement giving strength to the victim and the victim's family to stay strong during these testing times.

The Bishop revealed that he is deeply saddened about the controversy at the Catholic school and offered his prayers. ''I am deeply saddened by news of the allegations and I offer my prayers for healing for the victim and the victim's family as well as the Catholic Central school community.''