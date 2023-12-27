Who is Connor Hilton? The 17-year-old Murder Accused, Released on a $1 Million Bond, Has Been Re-arrested."

In a tragic incident that unfolded over the weekend, a 17-year-old teenager from Friendswood, Texas, was released from the Galveston County Jail after posting a substantial $1 million bond. The teenager, identified as Connor Hilton, was initially accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Ethan Riley. The charges were upgraded to murder the day after posting a $1 million bond, leading to his re-arrest at his residence.

Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of La Salle Street. Two victims were discovered with gunshot wounds and were promptly transported to the hospital. Tragically, Ethan Riley succumbed to his injuries, while the second victim, a 19-year-old, remains in critical condition.

Initially, Hilton faced charges of two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, with a total bond set at $600,000. Subsequently, his bond was raised to $1 million. On December 24, Hilton successfully posted the increased bond, affording him the opportunity to spend Christmas with his family. However, his festive reprieve was short-lived as he was re-arrested on Christmas night on the elevated charge of murder. Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady approved the murder warrant, which was then signed by Judge McCumber, as confirmed by police.

Despite assurances to Friendswood Police Chief Josh Rogers that appropriate bond conditions would be established, as of now, no bond has been issued.

This development follows the police's vocal concerns about the initial bond conditions related to Hilton's earlier charges. The Friendswood Police Department took to social media to express that the prior bond conditions lacked crucial elements such as GPS monitoring or any provisions ensuring extra security for the community, especially given the violent nature of Hilton's actions.

Hilton has been booked into the Friendswood City Jail and is slated for transfer to the Galveston County Jail. The situation continues to unfold, with law enforcement and legal authorities navigating the complexities of the case.