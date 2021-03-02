Who is Cole Tucker? Vanessa Hudgens' Boyfriend Has The Sweetest Thing To Say About the Netflix Star

Vanessa Hudgens' is 'awesome' says her baseball boyfriend Cole Tucker. The Princess Switch actor is currently in a relationship with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Tucker, who has the sweetest things to say about his girlfriend. Tucker opened up about his budding romance with Hudgens, as Hudgens gears up to visit him during the spring training later this month. Hudgens, 32, and Tucker, 24, made their relationship official on Valentine's Day through a post on their Instagram account.

During his chat with CBS Pittsburgh on Friday, Tucker said, "I got a girlfriend and she's cool,' adding, "She's awesome, I love her." Tucker revealed that Vanessa will be joining him at Bradenton, Florida as he gears up for the regular season.

Tucker also shared that he didn't want to be treated any differently than pitcher Mitch Keller and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Tucker went on to say that he hopes Hudgens will be given the same attention as his teammates and their partners to stop by. "I don't want it to be, Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa," I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan having his girlfriend come down,' said the baseball player.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens Relationship Timeline

Hudgens was first linked with the MLB star in November when they were spotted cozying up publicly during an outing in Los Angeles. The pair were seen holding hands and hugging each other in the city, hinting at Tucker as the new man in her life. She also shared a picture holding a rose and captioned, "Date night." They confirmed their romantic involvement with each other by sharing a lip kiss on Instagram last month.

Who is Cole Tucker?

Tucker, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, is an American professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the MLB Pirates. He started out with MLB in the year 2019 after the outlet ranked him as Pittsburgh's fifth-best prospect going into the 2018 season. Born on July 3, 1996, as Cole Bryson Tucker, the shortstop has been breaking the internet after revealing his romance with Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens Kiss Boyfriend Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day

Hudgens last month on Valentine's Day shared a cute photo, wherein she is seen kissing her beau, Cole Tucker. The picture grabbed much attention on social media platforms. Vanessa has over 40 million followers on Instagram, while her beau Cole Tucker is yet to catch up to her popularity on social media.