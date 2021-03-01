Jennifer Lopez: Singer Flaunts Curves in New Mirror Selfie Photos, Wearing White Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez is seen baring her curves in a daring swimsuit selfie, which she has posted on her official Instagram handle. The American actress, singer, cum dancer, even at 51, is able to set the internet on fire with her steamy update, which is as hot as the world's hottest 'Bhut Jolokia.' Lopez's latest sexy photo update has garnered much attention from fans across the world. In the photo, JLo can be seen striking a pose wearing a sultry white one-piece swimsuit with cut-outs in front of what seems to be a mirror.

The picture in a monokini displayed JLo's insane curves and toned biceps that has left fans wanting more. JLo's hot photo clicked in her bedroom has a Television, a cosy bed while she used its floors to flaunt her stunning figure. Not just her curves, JLO also made sure that her toned bosom was in full display. The singer isn't shy about showing off her privates when it comes to creating a buzz on social media. The Instagram selfie queen definitely knows her photo angles. In a recent post, Lopez was seen kissing her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

The hottie shared three snaps of her and fiance Rodriguez where they are spotted cosying up on an idyllic coastline. Jennifer Lopez captioned the Instagram post, "Feliz día de la independencia Dominicana ✨✨ @arod #Macho."

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth

The American singer has a net worth of $400 million, according to reports. Lopez, who became the first Latin actor to earn over $1 million for a flick is one of the most influential entertainers in the world. She is a Super Bowl LIV halftime show performer, who stunned audiences with her sexy moves. The event took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in 2020.

JLo is all set to star in an upcoming comedy 'Shotgun Wedding.' The 'PaTi' singer is currently filming for the flick in the Dominican Republic with Josh Duhamel. However, the diva knows how to steal a minute for her selfies despite a busy schedule.

Not just for those who are above 50, JLo is actually setting some selfie goals for all who loves to stay fit and healthy. Her insane figure has left fans stunned across all social media platforms. Her new look in the revealing swimsuit can be one of the best beaches looks in the summer of 2021.

