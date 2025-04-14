Who is Cody Balmer? Harrisburg Man Arrested in Connection with Governor Shapiro's Residence Fire Incidence

A man from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested after allegedly breaking into the home of Governor Josh Shapiro early Sunday morning and setting it on fire with the governor, his family members, and guests inside. No one was injured, authorities said, but the fire did extensive damage to the historic home.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, surrendered to police and is charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, and terrorism. Officials have confirmed that the fire was set just hours after the Shapiro family hosted a Passover dinner at the residence.

Balmer told police he was upset with the governor and would have hit him with a hammer if he had encountered him, according to reports. Balmer used homemade firebombs made from beer bottles and gasoline stolen from a lawn mower, according to police reports.

The incident was first caught around 2 am when Shapiro family was awakened by loud knocks from state troopers who spotted flames. Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, their dogs, and another visiting family were all evacuated safely. Firefighters quickly arrived and put out the flames.

Audio from emergency scanners showed the fire on the first floor was seen through the windows. Investigators state Balmer jumped over a fence, broke in through a window with a hammer, and remained inside for under a minute. He left a number of incendiary devices inside, kicked open the door to the dining room, and escaped.

Authorities confirmed that Balmer had evaded state troopers who were looking for him on the property. "He had a plan and carried it out systematically," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

After the incident, Balmer's ex-partner called police and stated that Balmer had told him he had set the fire. Balmer went on to confess to police that he knew the governor and others were probably at home and that he would have attacked Shapiro if he had been caught.

Court documents show that Balmer is facing multiple charges, including a 2016 forgery charge and a 2023 assault charge. Authorities are focusing on pressing federal charges against him, and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

The fire caused heavy damage to the governor's official residence, a 29,000-square-foot Georgian-style building along the Susquehanna River that has housed Pennsylvania governors since 1968. Photos released by state officials show burnt walls, ruined furniture, and ash-covered floors.

Governor Shapiro spoke emotionally at a news conference, calling the attack a crime against his family and the people of Pennsylvania. He thanked law enforcement, firefighters, and the many supporters who reached out to him.

Citing recent threats and assaults on public leaders nationwide, the governor issued a forceful condemnation of political violence. "Violence like this is unacceptable," he declared. "We must be superior to this."

Shapiro stated that he is still dedicated to his work in spite of the horrific incident. "I'll only work harder if this person was attempting to discourage me from doing my job," he said.

Referring to the Passover Seder that had been held in the same chamber just hours prior to the fire, he also reaffirmed his Jewish faith. "No one will stop my family, myself, or any other Pennsylvanian from publicly and proudly celebrating their faith," he declared.

