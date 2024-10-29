Who is Cleotha Abston? Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Billionaire Heiress and Beloved Teacher Eliza Fletcher

In a tragic turn in the abduction and murder case of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, Tennessee resident Cleotha Abston has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Abston admitted in court to kidnapping and killing Fletcher, a beloved school teacher and mother of two, while she was on an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.

The horrifying crime unfolded on September 22, 2022, when Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher, was forced into an SUV as she ran before dawn. Fletcher's abduction set off a citywide search. Days later, her body was found near a deserted duplex, shocking the Memphis community. Fletcher was the granddaughter of Joseph Orgill III, the founder of Orgill Inc., a prominent hardware supply company in the U.S.

DNA evidence linked Abston to the crime. His DNA matched samples found on a pair of sandals left at the scene where Fletcher disappeared. Following his arrest, an autopsy revealed Fletcher's cause of death—a fatal gunshot wound to her head. Abston, already known to police, had a history of violent crimes dating back to his teenage years in the 1990s. He had served a significant prison sentence for previous offenses, including an attack on a woman in 2017. In that case, he was sentenced to 80 years for rape, committed while holding the victim at gunpoint.

Despite his lengthy record, the processing delay of his 2021 sexual assault kit allowed him to remain unlinked to the crime until a year later when Fletcher's murder brought his case back into focus. The case highlighted significant gaps in the system for processing sexual assault evidence, sparking swift changes. The Tennessee legislature responded by mandating quarterly reports on sexual assault kit processing times. This reform aims to address delays and prevent similar future oversights in handling cases involving violent repeat offenders.

Fletcher's murder sent shockwaves through the Memphis community and led to widespread mourning. To honor her memory, local runners and supporters gathered at dawn for a commemorative run a week after her death. This symbolic event has since become a yearly tradition in Memphis, held each year on the anniversary of her abduction to celebrate her life and legacy.

Fletcher's family expressed their grief and the profound impact of her loss in a statement. They described Fletcher as a "bright light" who brought joy and compassion to everyone around her. "Her smile radiated happiness, energy, and comfort," they said, noting how deeply she was loved by her husband, children, students, friends, and extended community. Fletcher's life was marked by her commitment to faith, kindness, and compassion, qualities that endeared her to everyone who knew her.

The guilty plea has brought some measure of closure, but the pain of losing Fletcher remains a wound that won't easily heal. Her tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the violence that continues to affect communities and the enduring need for justice reform to prevent such tragedies from happening again.