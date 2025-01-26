Who is Christy Giles? Model's Family Seeks Death Penalty for Hollywood Producer David Pearce Accused in Overdose Deaths

The mother of Christy Giles, a model who died in 2021, has labeled Hollywood producer David Pearce a "monster" and called for his execution. Pearce is accused in the overdose deaths of 24-year-old Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26.

Dusty Giles, the grieving mother, expressed her anger during an interview. "Life, death penalty he needs. He's a monster," she told The Sun, arguing Pearce should never be granted parole.

The tragic events unfolded on November 12, 2021, when Giles and Cabrales-Arzola attended a warehouse party in Los Angeles. They later accompanied Pearce and co-defendant Brandt Osborn to Pearce's apartment. Feeling uneasy, Giles texted a friend to leave, and they called an Uber. However, security footage shows the ride arrived at 5:45 a.m. but left after waiting five minutes.

Later that day, Giles' body was abandoned at Southern California Medical Center in Culver City. A masked Pearce and Osborn allegedly drove her to the hospital in a Prius without license plates, claiming they found her "passed out on the curb." Medical staff pronounced Giles dead upon arrival.

A toxicology report revealed Giles had a lethal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and GHB, a date rape drug. Cabrales-Arzola, found hours later at Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles, was partially clothed and unconscious. She spent two weeks in a coma before her family removed her from life support on November 30, the day before her 27th birthday. Her autopsy showed cocaine, MDMA, and unidentified drugs in her system, leading to multiple organ failure.

On July 5, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Pearce with two counts of murder and selling controlled substances. Osborn was charged as an accessory. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Pearce also faces sexual assault charges involving seven women over 13 years. The trial, which began on January 9, was delayed as Pearce switched lawyers—a tactic families claim was a ploy to manipulate the system.

Photographer Michael Ansbach, initially linked to the murders, testified Pearce provided cocaine laced with fentanyl to the women. Ansbach described Pearce's chilling remark, "dead girls don't talk," which haunts him to this day.

Dusty Giles, still grappling with guilt over her daughter's death, hopes justice will prevail. She called the courtroom proceedings "surreal" and described her anxiety as unbearable. "I just want to see him held accountable," she said.

Though California prohibits capital punishment, Dusty believes Pearce deserves the death penalty. "He took my baby from me," she said.

This high-profile case underscores the dangers of drug misuse and exploitation, leaving families like Giles' devastated and searching for justice.