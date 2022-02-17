Who is Christopher Cole? FDA Executive Caught on Project Veritas Hidden Camera Saying Biden Will Force Annual Covid Shot for Financial Gains

Project Veritas has released a video that claims to show a top Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying that Covid boosters would become an annual requirement, and the Biden administration would be financially rewarded for promoting the vaccine. Christopher Cole, executive officer of the FDA's Medical Countermeasures Initiative (MCMi), was caught on a hidden camera making the comments.

The video which has made its way to social media and has been viewed by thousands shows Cole acknowledging that "Biden wants to vaccinate as many people as possible." Cole apparently didn't know that he was being recorded by a Project Veritas hidden camera when he made the bombshell revelations.

Big Expose

Project Veritas, the far-right activist group, posted a report on Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded meetings with Cole in January and February. Cole is heard in the video making bombshell revelations about the Biden administration and its plans with the Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

"Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible," the video shows Cole saying before jumping ahead in the video. "So you have to get an annual shot. I mean, it hasn't been formally announced yet, so you don't want to like, rile everyone up."

"The vaccine, it wanes, your ability to fight it wanes so the three will bolster your system and then there will be an annual one just like the flu shot," Cole is heard saying.

"The drug companies, the food companies, the vaccine companies.... so they pay us hundreds of millions dollars a year to hire and keep the reviewers to approve their products," Cole said in another part of the video. "If they can get every person required to get an annual vaccine that is a recurring return of money going into their company."

According to Project Veritas, he made the remarks to a female "undercover reporter" over a series of dinner dates. However, Cole has refuted the claims and called the coverage as a "hoax."

Cole's leadership responsibilities at the FDA's MCMi include managing vaccines, vaccine approvals, and vaccination devices, according to the video, and he claims that his "office has provided all emergency clearances for such countermeasures."

In another part of the video, Cole is heard saying how the Biden administration gets to benefit form the entire thing. When the Project Veritas source asked, "So, how do you know it's already getting approved?"

"Well, they're not going to, I mean, just from everything I've heard, they're not going to not approve this," he said.

""I think... what's going to happen is, it's going to be a gradual thing," Cole said. "Schools are going to mandate it."

"Why do they need the third one?" the undercover reporter asked.

"Well, the same reason that you, or I would be... so the three will bolster your, your system and then there will be an annual, eventually an annual, just like the flu shot," he added.

FDA Hits Back

Both Cole and FDA have refuted the claims calling it a hoax. Dismissing the report, the FDA said that Cole does not work in vaccine-related matters and that his opinions do not reflect those of the FDA.

James O'Keefe of Project Veritas on the other hand has called the FDA corrupt. Speaking to Fox News, he slammed the federal organization as being borderline corrupt.

"When you have the government getting money from the people they are supposed to be regulating and you have an executive officer in that government saying he did not know he is being recorded, that influences how they approved products,' the O'Keefe said.

O'Keefe also claimed that he had initially approached Cole with a request to expose the FDA's suspected corruption, but was told the official "misspoke." "I asked him to become a whistleblower. Obviously he's saying some very true things here,' the Project Veritas leader stated.

"He is saying he misspoke. And I said 'which part did you misspeak about?' And he said: 'Well, then I was speaking in private, I didn't want my remarks publicized.'"

Cole's remarks were made public at a time when several experts, notably Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, are predicting that the pandemic will be over soon and that vaccines will be unnecessary.

The Project Veritas leader also alleged Cole "rubber-stamped" the approval of emergency use authorization of toddler Covid vaccines, saying the move was motivated by the "fountain of revenue that goes into the FDA."

"The video talks about the fountain of money, the fountain of revenue, that goes into the FDA. The money they get from these pharmaceutical companies makes it more likely to approve their products," O'Keefe explained.

Cole is furious at Project now. Cole has been maintaining his office was not involved in vaccine approval in a follow-up interview with Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe.

"You videotaped me talking with someone on a date - didn't tell me anything, didn't say it was being videotaped," he said. "You've taken a lot of it out of context."