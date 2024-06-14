Who is Charles Ghose? Convicted Blind Sex Offender in the USA Exposed on a Community Board, Sparks Outrage and Investigation

A convicted sex offender has been serving on a Midtown Manhattan community board under a false name. Charles Ghose, who has been using the name "Charles Ny," has been on the board since last year. Ghose was convicted in 2005 for molesting a 15-year-old boy in Great Britain. Despite his criminal history, he has been participating in board meetings held at Xavier High School, an all-boys school, and discussing issues related to youth services and schools.

The deception was revealed after a tipster informed The Post of Ghose's true identity. When confronted, Ghose, 42, admitted to his real name. He attempted to defend himself, suggesting the timing of the revelation was suspicious, coming just before a community board election. Ghose accused The Post of targeting him for his advocacy work.

Ghose is listed in the New York State Sex Offender Registry and was previously listed in the more moderate Level 2 category but is now a Level 1 offender, the least restrictive category. He must remain on the registry through 2028.

The controversy has prompted a response from Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who has called for an investigation into whether Ghose/Ny provided false information on his application for the board position. Levine's office has contacted the Department of Investigation to explore their options.

Ghose has claimed that he legally changed his name and provided a New York DMV non-driver's license under the name Charles Ny. However, he refused to show his license to The Post, stating he would only provide it to investigators.

Neighbors at the Prince George apartment complex on East 28th Street expressed their outrage upon learning about Ghose's identity and criminal past. Orlando, a neighbor who had helped Ghose with groceries, said, "That's f—ing nuts. I am pissed off. I am not going to help him anymore. What he did is not right."

Another resident, John, criticized the vetting process, saying, "They only looked at the surface. They gotta catch that. If they were doing their job correctly they should have found out."

The Post had previously reported on Ghose's aggressive behavior in 2013 when he verbally attacked a court officer. Ghose has attempted to erase this past, claiming his name change followed the removal of a New York Post article under the Right to Be Forgotten law in Europe.

The investigation into Ghose's deception is ongoing as the community grapples with the implications of his presence on the board.