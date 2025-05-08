Who Is Casey Means? Trump Withdraws Janette Nesheiwat's Nomination for Surgeon General and Replaces Her with 'MAHA' Physician Close to RFK Jr

President Trump withdrew his nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for U.S. surgeon general, just a day before her scheduled confirmation hearing. Instead, he chose to promote a new candidate who he described as someone with "impeccable 'MAHA' qualifications." Trump replaced Nesheiwat and nominated Dr. Casey Means for the coveted role.

Trump wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America," replacing Nesheiwat, who will now be assigned to a separate position within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). However, the exact role Nesheiwat will be given remains unclear.

Trump's New Surgeon General

"Casey has impeccable '[Make America Healthy Again]' credentials and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," Trump further wrote.

"Her academic achievements, together with her life's work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey!" he added.

Nesheiwat is the sister-in-law of Mike Waltz, who was recently fired from his role as national security adviser but was soon after nominated to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

According to sources close to the White House, Trump faced "massive backlash" from his political base over Nesheiwat's nomination as Surgeon General.

Critics included supporters of the MAHA movement, anti-COVID vaccine activists, and members of the "frontline doctors" group, many of whom had opposed her from the beginning.

One insider said that "a poor showing on Fox News" also worked against Nesheiwat, especially after she had previously written op-eds for the network's website encouraging Americans to follow strict Covid safety measures, including the recommendation to "wear two masks."

"Everyone hated her," one source said of Nesheiwat, adding that "Casey Means being so close to RFK means no one can oppose [her]."

Nesheiwat Disliked by All

"She's Waltz's sister in law so [I] feel that that ultimately didn't help," another source said after Trump changed his nomination, adding, "Meanwhile, Casey is strongly aligned with the MAHA movement and is seen as highly credible."

A source also pointed that Trump's decision reflects his "respect" for Kennedy's influence in shaping the HHS team, potentially bringing Casey Means together with her brother Calley, who is already working there as a special government employee.

Calley Means, a former political lobbyist who shifted his focus to health advocacy, co-wrote the 2024 book "Good Energy" with his sister. The book was widely praised by MAHA supporters and prominent media personalities, including Tucker Carlson.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Calley Means shared that he played a key role in bringing Kennedy and Trump together after the 45th and 47th president survived an assassination attempt during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Reacting to the news on X, Donald Trump Jr. called Casey Means an "excellent pick" and said her nomination was "huge for MAHA!!!"

Trump had earlier praised Nesheiwat as well, saying he was "a big fan" in a birthday video message he sent her in August 2023. "You do a fantastic job letting us know what's happening with health," he said in the video, which was shared by Julia Nesheiwat — Janette's sister and Waltz's wife — on X.