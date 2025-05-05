Trump Orders Reopening of Notorious Alcatraz Prison 60 Years after Its Closure So that the 'Dregs of Society' Can be Locked Away

President Donald Trump has directed his administration to reopen and expand Alcatraz at the earliest so that authorities can send the "dregs of society" to the infamous California prison, more than 60 years after it was closed down.

On Sunday, the president said that he has ordered the Bureau of Prisons and other federal agencies to get the sprawling island facility in San Francisco Bay — a site often romanticized in Hollywood — get running again to lock away repeat offenders and homegrown criminals. In a post shared to Truth Social on Sunday night, the President said that "the reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE."

Reopening House of Horror

"For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering," Trump, 78, wrote on Truth Social.

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets."

The president also said the "substantially enlarged and rebuilt" prison will "serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE."

However, putting the president's directive into action poses significant challenges. Alcatraz is currently a popular tourist destination managed by the National Park Service and draws thousands of visitors annually. It is also a designated National Historic Landmark.

The prison was shut down nearly six decades ago due to deteriorating facilities and high operational costs, as everything from food to supplies had to be transported by boat.

Alcatraz served as a major federal prison from 1934 to 1963 and was known for being nearly inescapable due to the ice-cold waters and strong currents surrounding the island. Notorious criminals such as Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly were among its most famous prisoners.

A Hollywood Lore

The island has been featured in several Hollywood films, including "The Rock" with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, and the 1979 classic "Escape from Alcatraz" starring Clint Eastwood.

Over its 29 years in operation, 36 prisoners tried to escape, but nearly all either died during the attempt or were soon recaptured by prison guards.

To this day, it remains a mystery whether three prisoners—brothers John and Clarence Anglin, along with fellow prisoner Frank Morris—managed to escape Alcatraz alive during their daring breakout in 1962.

In a recent social media statement, Trump said that the nation should not be controlled by "criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally."

Trump has repeatedly slammed federal judges for stopping him from deporting suspected gang members and transferring them to the notorious megaprison in El Salvador.

Last Thursday, District Judge Fernando Rodriguez—who was appointed by Trump himself—blocked the government from using the Alien Enemies Act to expel alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Trump also directed the FBI, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security to help in the effort to reopen Alcatraz. He had previously reopened a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to house criminal migrants.