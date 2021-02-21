A professor at the prestigious Columbia University has claimed to be doing drugs, adding that he is proud of himself doing it. Carl Hart is trending on Google after the launch of his new book titled, Drug Use for Grown-ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear. The book, in which he talks about how much he enjoys the effects of drugs, has created a buzz on the internet. Hart, 54, studies the effects of recreational psychoactive drugs on the human body.

The father-of-three said he regularly snorts heroin and takes other drugs to feel refreshed and face work the next day. However, Hart insisted that he doesn't have a drug problem. Being a neuroscience PhD holder, Hart, who is on a sabbatical until the month of July, spoke about how he uses heroine. He said that he has particular attachment to heroine and drugs from the academic aspect and as a substance for personal use. Hart, in his scandalous book said: "There aren't many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace at the end of the day."

Hart spoke about his experience after the last dose, admitting that despite the drawbacks of having mild withdrawal symptoms that can occur up to 16 hours, it's worth the discomfort. Hart also said that he is a better citizen due to his drug habits. He said: "I pay my taxes, serve as a volunteer in my community on a regular basis and contribute to the global community as an informed and engaged citizen." Hart said is hopeful about the decriminalization of illegal drugs as a result of his own story.

Who is Carl Hart?

Carl Hart is a psychology and neuroscience professor in the University of Columbia. He is the first tenured, black American professor of Sciences at the varsity, and is widely known for his research on drug abuse and drug addiction.

Hart claims that he snorted small amounts of heroin for over a week in a row and enjoys it even when he experiences mild withdrawal symptoms. He is married to Robin Hart.