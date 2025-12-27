Who Is Camila Olmos? Texas Girl Vanishes Taking Nothing but Her Car Keys as Mother Believes She Went on Morning Walk on Christmas Eve

A teenage girl from Texas vanished from her home in the early hours of Christmas Eve, leaving behind all her belongings except her car keys, as family members believed she was going out for her usual walk.

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen outside her San Antonio home just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, which shared the update later that day as concern for her whereabouts grew. Olmos was dressed in baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie, and white shoes when security video caught her outside the house, quietly going through her car moments before the footage abruptly ended, authorities said.

Mysterious Disappearance

Olmos never returned, and her car was still parked at the house. Investigators believe Olmos left on foot, carrying only her car keys and possibly her driver's license, the sheriff's office said. That morning, the teen had been sleeping in the same bed as her mother, Rosario Olmos.

Rosario recalled feeling her daughter quietly get up, but she stayed in bed for about an hour and a half before going to check on her.

When she realized her daughter was gone, panic set in. Rosario tried calling Camila's phone, only to find it had been left behind in the bedroom and was switched off. Fearing something was wrong, she searched the neighborhood herself, thinking her daughter might be on her usual walk — but there was no sign of Camila anywhere.

"I thought I would find her like other times, walking, and we would come home together," the worried mother told the outlet.

Desperate for answers, Rosario Olmos called her daughter's boyfriend and her father, but neither had seen Camila or heard from her.

With no leads, a missing persons report was filed with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and authorities issued a CLEAR Alert in hopes of finding her quickly. The alert describes Olmos as missing and "possibly endangered," underscoring the growing concern for her safety.

"I only ask God to please bring her back home," Rosario Olmos told KENS5. "Bring her back to me.

"Pray, pray, pray and ask from the heart, to God and the angels, and the Virgin Mary, whoever you believe in, to please for my daughter to return," she pleaded.

Police, Family Look for Clue

Friends and family said it wasn't unusual for Olmos to go out for walks, often chatting on the phone with loved ones as she made her way around the neighborhood. "We'll always be on the phone together when she walks," Olmos' friend, Camila Estrella, told KSAT.

"It's been very out of the normal," her friend Isabela said. "It's not like her. She's always been the one to always stalk on us and like, 'why aren't you doing this?' [She would] make sure that her phone's always charged."

Since Christmas Eve, more than 100 people — including relatives who drove 17 hours to get there — have poured into the San Antonio suburb to help search for the missing teen, but so far the effort has turned up no trace of her.

"It's been real hard," the teen's dad, Alfonso Mendoza, told the outlet.

"Please come home," he said. "Daddy's missing you."

After hearing that his sister was missing, Olmos' brother, Carlos Mendoza, immediately flew home, desperate to help find her.

"We've been searching on foot within a three-mile radius," Carlos Mendoza said. "I want her to come back.