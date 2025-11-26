Who Is Bruna Ferreira? Family Member of WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Arrested by ICE for Staying in the US for Decades

A woman who shares close family ties with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Bruna Ferreira was arrested in Revere, Massachusetts, and has since been transferred to an ICE detention center in southern Louisiana.

Ferreira shares an 11-year-old son with Michael Leavitt, the brother of Karoline Leavitt. The child, named Michael Leavitt Jr., was named after his dad. Ferreira came to the United States as a child after her family left Brazil. She entered the country in 1998 under DACA protections and had been working toward gaining permanent residency, but hasn't managed one yet, according to her attorney.

Illegally in the US

Michael Leavitt, who shares an 11-year-old son with Ferreira, said the boy lives full-time with him and his wife, but has always stayed in touch with his biological mother. He told WBUR that his main priority is "the safety, well-being, and privacy" of his son.

He added that their son has not been able to speak with Ferreira since her detention by ICE, which happened "several weeks ago."

A source familiar with the family told the Daily Mail that Karoline Leavitt has not spoken with her nephew's mother in many years.

"This individual is the mother of Karoline's nephew and they have not spoken in many years," the insider said.

"The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told the outlet that Ferreira is being classified as a "criminal illegal alien" and noted that she has a past arrest on a battery charge. "She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999," the spokeswoman said.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation."

No Immediate Relief

odd Pomerleau, Ferreira's attorney, said she was caught completely off guard by the arrest, and strongly pushed back against DHS' claims about her having a criminal record. "Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever," Pomerleau said.

"I don't know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There's no charges out there. She's not a criminal illegal alien.

"She's in the process of actually getting her residency and she was abruptly arrested and taken from her young child right before Thanksgiving."

Ferreira and Michael Leavitt ended their relationship roughly a decade ago, according to sources. During their time together, Michael was reported to have won $1 million through a DraftKings contest.

He was engaged to Ferreira at the time, and their son was only eight months old. In an interview with The North Andover Eagle-Tribune after the windfall, the couple said they were "speechless," adding that they didn't really need much.

"We have our health. We have a nice condo. We really are blessed," Fereirra said. "I need the lights fixed on the back of my car, and we need a lamp for my son's room."