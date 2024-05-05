Who is Brittany Lauga? Australian MP Alleges She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted, Investigations Launched

Queensland police have launched an investigation following serious allegations made by Queensland Labor Party MP Brittany Lauga, who claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted in Yeppoon, central Queensland, last weekend.

Lauga, 37, reported the incident after a night out in her constituency and was subsequently hospitalized on April 28. In a statement on Instagram, she expressed her concern, stating, "This could have happened to anyone and tragically, it does happen to many of us."

Hospital tests confirmed the presence of drugs in her system, which she insists she did not take, impacting her significantly. Lauga also mentioned other women had shared similar experiences with her.

While Queensland police confirmed they have not received other reports from the area, they urge anyone with information to come forward.

The incident comes amidst a backdrop of heightened awareness of gender-based violence in Australia. Last month, Joel Cuachi stabbed six people, five of whom were women, in a Sydney shopping center. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labeled domestic violence a "national crisis" and vowed to tackle misogynistic online content.

Lauga, a Member of Parliament for nearly a decade, received support from Queensland Premier Steven Miles, who stated, "No one should have to go through what Brittany is going through." Lauga requested privacy as she takes time to heal emotionally and physically.