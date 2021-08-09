Who is Brittany Commisso? Former Aide Says Cuomo Fondled Breasts, Rubbed Her During Official Photo

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's aide, who accused him of groping and kissing her on the lips, has publicly identified herself as Brittany Commisso. Until now, the 32-year-old victim was being referred to as "Executive Assistant 1".

Commisso is among the 11 women who have accused the 63-year-old New York Governor of sexual harassment according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week.

What Are the Allegations Against Cuomo ?

Giving a detailed account of the incident, Commisso, who filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo for alleged sexual assault, told CBS that "it was the right thing to do."

"The governor needs to be held accountable," she said in the teaser released by the broadcaster. What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law." The complete interview will be aired on Monday morning.

Revealing that despite her protests, Cuomo's alleged unwanted touches increased over a period of time, Commisso said, "Then they started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek. And then there was at one point, a hug. And then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips."

Cuomo Fondled Commisso's Breast and Rubbed Her

Earlier, Commisso told state investigators that the Governor fondled her breast on one occasion. She also accused Cuomo of rubbing her backside while taking a photo, an incident which took place at the governor's mansion in Albany.

Commisso was hired by the Executive Chamber as a $62,000-a year administrative assistant in 2019. As per the investigation report of Attorney General Letitia James, Commisso "repeatedly testified that she felt she had to tolerate the Governor's physical advances and suggestive comments because she feared the repercussions if she did not." She also "testified that she needed the income (including the overtime pay received from working on weekends), particularly as she was going through a divorce and was focused on not risking losing her job."

In another excerpt released by CBS, Commisso while admitting that she 'didn't say anything' at that time, said, "People don't understand that this is the governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion and there are some mansion staff. Those troopers that are there, they are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him."