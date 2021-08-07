Who is Brian Boyd? Police Arrest Man Who Caused Hit-and-Run Death of Actress Lisa Banes

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes. The suspect, Brian Boyd, who was recognized from a wanted poster by patrol cops, was arrested late on Thursday, August 5, 2021, according to reports. The Gone Girl star was killed in the fatal hit-and-run crash by an electric scooter on Manhattan's Upper West Side earlier this year.

Who is Brian Boyd?

Brian Boyd, 26, a resident of New York, lives in the same area where the deadly crash killed the actress on June 4, 2021. According to eye-witnesses, suspect Boyd, who was riding the scooter, ran a red light at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th Street and then fled the accident scene after the collision. Boyd's arrest took place two months after the horrific smash in New York street which led to the death of Lisa Banes.

Boyd has been charged with leaving the accident scene resulting in the death of Banes and failing to failure to yield to a pedestrian, New York City police said, according to a release. Reportedly, more than 243 people have died in traffic collisions in the Big Apple in 2020 - which is the deadliest year on record since 2014.

What happened to Lisa Banes in Manhattan?

Actress Lisa Banes was hit by an electric scooter or motorcycle in early June this year while she was attempting to cross Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit her alma mater, the Julliard School. David Williams, the actress' manager said that Banes was being treated for "substantial injuries" at the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital.

When Did Lisa Banes Die?

Lisa Banes breathed her last on June 14 after spending over a week in critical condition. She was 65 years old.

Lisa Banes Career

Lisa Banes is popular for her role as Marybeth Elliott in Gone Girl in 2014 alongside actor Ben Affleck. She also appeared as Bonnie in Cocktail with the famous Tom Cruise in 1988. She had featured in numerous movies and television shows, including "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "Masters of Sex," "Royal Pains," and "NCIS."

Banes had also been a regular performer on stage. In 1988, Banes made Broadway appearances in the Neil Simon play "Rumors," in the musical titled "High Society" in 1998, and in "Present Laughter," the Noel Coward play in the year 2010.