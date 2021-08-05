What is Rihanna's Net Worth? Music is NOT the Main Income Source of Billionaire Pop Singer

Rihanna is now the richest woman musician in the world. According to Forbes, the Pop star's net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion. The Barbadian singer, who was born Robyn Fenty, derives her income from various other projects. Her music is not the primary source of her wealth, according to Forbes magazine.

The Barbados-born singer receives a majority of her wealth from her stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The rest of pop star Rihanna's wealth comes from her income as a singer, actress, and her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company, according to the magazine.

The "Shine Bright Like a Diamond" singer, who logged some of the global hits like "We Found Love" and "Umbrella," transformed her success in the music industry into a huge fashion empire, with income that now dwarfs those of megastars like Madonna and Beyonce. Rihanna's expensive Chanel handbags and other branded possessions often leave fans wondering what her net worth is.

While Rihanna's song downloads and tour tickets have contributed to her fortune, it is her business expertise that has rocketed her earnings and placed her into the ranks of the uber-wealthy billionaire club.

The songstress has never been obsessed with anything as she owns her own fashion franchise. Rihanna's cosmetic company Fenty Beauty, is a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH where she holds a 50% stake.

In 2017, Fenty Beauty was launched to promote inclusivity. The beauty company produces makeup for people with dozens of different skin tones. This cosmetics line of Rihanna is known for its broad range of 50 different skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which was very rare when it launched four years ago. According to Forbes, "Love the Way You Lie" singer Rihanna ranks second after Oprah as the richest female entertainer.

Rihanna Has Not Produced an Album Since 2016

Although the pop sensation has not released any album since 2016, Rihanna still has legions of fans supporting her, with over 100 million followers on her official social media accounts - Instagram and Twitter.

Who is Rihanna dating?

Moreover, the pop singer is no longer single in real life. A$AP Rocky confirmed that he is in a relationship with Rihanna and they're officially a couple now. During an interview with GQ, Rihanna's boyfriend Rocky, 32, revealed that she's "the one" and also called her the love of his life. Rihanna, also popular as Riri, has had a very notable dating history, with high-profile celebrities including Drake and Chris Brown.