Who Is Brandon Braxton? Former Duke Football Star Confesses to Murder of High School Friend

A former Duke University football player has been arrested for the brutal stabbing of his high school friend, who had accused him of stalking her outside her upscale home in North Carolina.

Brandon Braxton, 33, confessed to killing real estate agent Whitney Hurd in July 2024, according to an affidavit filed by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Investigators had questioned Braxton for months before he sent a message admitting to the crime on March 3, 2025.

"I killed Whitney Hurd," Braxton allegedly wrote in a message to sheriff's officials. Authorities arrested him on March 20 and charged him with first-degree murder.

Braxton, who played football for Duke from 2010 to 2013, was in custody for an unrelated crime when he made his confession. He had been a suspect for months after his fingerprints were found at the crime scene and inside Hurd's stolen car. However, police did not make an arrest until after his written admission.

Hurd's Mysterious Disappearance

Hurd, 32, was reported missing by her family on July 11, 2024. A private investigator found her body three days later inside her SouthPark townhome. She had multiple stab wounds, and authorities ruled her death a homicide. Her body was discovered wrapped in bedding.

Braxton and Hurd were friends in high school but lost contact for several years. Recently, Braxton allegedly started showing up outside Hurd's home. According to police records, he once fell asleep in her driveway after she refused to let him inside. On another occasion, Hurd reported him for breaking into her house.

The Crime Scene

Hurd's phone and her white 2014 BMW X3 were missing when her body was found. Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified man driving away in her car on July 4. Police later recovered the vehicle but could not find her phone.

Braxton's fingerprints were found both inside Hurd's home and her car. Investigators tracked him to a location he frequently visited before arresting him on July 24 for an unrelated car theft.

The Investigation and Arrest

Detectives interviewed Braxton two weeks after his July 2024 arrest. He admitted knowing Hurd and being inside her home. When asked about the murder, he reportedly "nodded in the affirmative" but did not provide details. He was released from custody on August 14, 2024.

Braxton remained a free man until his latest arrest in March 2025. While in jail on a separate charge, he allegedly accessed a jail kiosk and sent his confession. Authorities reviewed surveillance footage confirming he was the sender. They then secured a warrant and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Braxton's Troubled Past

Before his latest arrest, Braxton had been involved in multiple criminal incidents. On October 27, 2024, he allegedly assaulted a woman by grabbing her shoulders. On the same day, he was also charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself in public.

Braxton's football career once showed promise. He played 43 games at Duke, scoring three touchdowns as a receiver and recording 38 tackles as a safety in 2012. He graduated in 2014 and later ran into legal troubles.

Hurd's Legacy

Hurd was remembered for her infectious smile and kindness. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2014, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony on August 17, 2024.

Braxton appeared in court on March 21, 2025, where he was denied bail. He now faces life in prison if convicted of Hurd's murder.