Who Is Brad Sigmon? US Set to Execute First Inmate by Firing Squad in 15 Years

The United States is set to carry out its first execution by firing squad in 15 years. Brad Sigmon, convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, has chosen to be executed by firing squad instead of electrocution or lethal injection. His execution is scheduled to take place in South Carolina, one of the few states that allow this method.

A Rare Method of Execution

Firing squad executions remain legal in five states—Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah—but only as a backup when lethal injection is unavailable. Since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976, only three inmates in the U.S. have been executed by firing squad. All three cases took place in Utah. The last firing squad execution occurred in 2010 when Ronnie Lee Gardner was put to death in Utah.

South Carolina introduced firing squads in 2021 after facing difficulties in obtaining lethal injection drugs. The state requires inmates to choose between electrocution and firing squad when lethal injection is not an option. Sigmon opted for the firing squad.

Brutal Crime Led to Death Sentence

Sigmon was sentenced to death for the brutal murders of his ex-girlfriend's parents in Greenville County, South Carolina. According to police, he entered their home in 2001 and attacked them in separate rooms, repeatedly beating them to death.

After the killings, Sigmon kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. She managed to escape from his car, and Sigmon fired at her but missed. He was later arrested and convicted of double murder. His appeals were unsuccessful, and his execution date was set.

How Firing Squads Execute Prisoners

The execution process is precise and follows strict procedures. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the condemned inmate is strapped to a chair, secured with leather belts across the waist and head. A black hood is placed over their head, and a doctor marks the heart with a circular white target.

Five shooters, armed with .30 caliber rifles, stand 20 feet away. They fire simultaneously through a canvas barrier with small openings. One of the rifles contains a blank round, so no shooter knows who fired the fatal shot.

The prisoner dies from rapid blood loss caused by the destruction of the heart or severe lung damage. Sandbags are placed around the chair to absorb the blood.

History of Firing Squads in the U.S.

Firing squads have a long history in the U.S., dating back to the colonial era. Utah became the main state to use this method in the 19th and 20th centuries, executing at least 40 people this way.

According to historical records cited by the Associated Press, the U.S. has executed at least 144 civilian prisoners by firing squad since 1608, with nearly all of them in Utah.

Decline of Firing Squads

Lethal injection remains the most common execution method in the U.S. However, due to shortages of lethal injection drugs, some states have revived older methods. In addition to firing squads, states have also used gas chambers, electrocution, and hanging.

Sigmon's execution will reignite debate over the use of firing squads. Supporters argue that it is quicker and more reliable than lethal injection, which has led to botched executions. Opponents call it a cruel and outdated practice.

With this execution, the U.S. returns to a rarely used but historically significant method of capital punishment.