Who is Brad Sappford? FBI Uncovers Explosive Arsenal at Virginia Home, Man Used Biden Photos for Target Practice

The FBI has made a historic seizure of more than 150 finished explosive devices at a Virginia man's home. The arrest and search were carried out after months of investigation, revealing the largest collection of such devices in the agency's history.

Brad Spafford, a resident of Isle of Wight County, was arrested on December 17 for allegedly possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle. During a search of his 20-acre property, agents discovered homemade improvised explosive devices (IEDs), many labeled as "lethal." Some were preloaded into what prosecutors described as a wearable vest.

Most of the devices were found in a detached garage, while others were unsecured in a bedroom backpack. Among the discoveries was a jar of HMTD, a highly unstable explosive stored in Spafford's freezer, dangerously placed next to food. The jar was labeled "dangerous" and "do not touch." HMTD is known to detonate easily due to friction or temperature changes, posing serious risks.

The investigation began earlier in 2023 after a concerned neighbor reported Spafford's activities. The neighbor cited his stockpiling of weapons and shared that Spafford had lost three fingers in an explosive mishap. Despite this, Spafford reportedly continued to handle dangerous materials, exposing his family to potential harm.

Court documents revealed alarming political statements made by Spafford. The neighbor claimed he used photos of President Biden as shooting targets and made comments about "bringing back political assassinations." Spafford also allegedly suggested that missing children were being taken by the federal government to become school shooters. After a 2024 assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump, Spafford reportedly made a disturbing remark about Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, "I hope the shooter doesn't miss Kamala."

Prosecutors have argued that Spafford is an extreme danger to the community. They cited his history of explosives handling, politically charged rhetoric, and reckless storage of volatile materials as evidence that he poses a serious threat.

Spafford's defense attorneys, however, painted a different picture. They described him as a "hard-working family man" with no criminal record, history of substance abuse, or mental illness. They refuted claims that his political views posed a threat, calling them "nonsensical." The defense has requested his release pending trial.

Federal agents' discovery highlights the significant danger posed by unsecured explosives. The case has raised questions about how individuals like Spafford manage to amass such dangerous materials unnoticed.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Spafford intended to use the explosives or had any specific plans. The investigation remains ongoing, with Spafford currently held in federal custody.

This unprecedented seizure underscores the ongoing risks of domestic threats and the critical need for vigilance in identifying and addressing such dangers.