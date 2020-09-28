Former campaign manager of Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, was hospitalized reportedly after trying to harm himself. His wife Candice made a report to the police on Sunday afternoon after armed Parscale threatened to harm himself at his Fort Lauderdale home.

Police reached the Desota Drive in the Seven Isles community of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and contacted Parscale's wife Candice. She informed them that Parscale was armed and that there were multiple firearms inside the house. The officers entered the house, tried to talk to Parscale and were successful in safely taking him out of the house.

He has been taken for the psychiatric evaluation to Broward Health Medical Center. Under Baker Act of Florida, police can detain a person who poses a potential threat to themselves and others and take them for a psychiatric evaluation of 72 hours.

Who is Brad Parscale?

Brad Parscale played an important role in Donald Trump's victory in 2016 elections. Till recently he was serving as Trump's campaign manager but was demoted in July 2020 after the Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Parscale is said to have promised a huge crowd for Tulsa rally in June but only 6,200 people turned up. This is said to have angered Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

This had led to Trump trailing behind his rival Joe Biden by 15 points as revealed in a Quinnipiac national poll released in July. Since then Parscale was under pressure and was at demoted from his post of campaign manager. His place was taken up by Bill Stepien, the deputy campaign manager.

Parscale was known to be Trump's favorite when Trump won in 2016. He worked with America First Policies, a pro-Trump political organization before and was appointed as campaign manager in 2018. Trump had even praised Parscale as digital guru.

Started Working For Trump in 2011

Parscale started working for Trump in 2011. He began with developing and designing websites as well as creating and managing digital media strategies. His firm Giles-Pascale was hired to create campaign website. Parscale was asked to transform the website into full fledged presidential campaign website in 2015 when Trump declared himself as the Republican candidate.

Parscale was officially named digital media director for Trump for President campaign in 2016 where he supervised all aspects of digital media and online fundraising including traditional media strategy in radio and television. He became the founding member of America First Policies along with Nick Ayers in January 2017 and worked on promoting President Trump's agenda and White House initiatives.

Even after the recent demotion, Parscale maintained the position of senior adviser in Trump's campaign team. But reports claim that on the day the news of his demotion was announced, he cleared his office and left. Since then he was rarely seen in the office premises.