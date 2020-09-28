The United States presidential election is just around the corner and President Donald Trump is leaving no stone unturned to attack his rival, Joe Biden. With just a few weeks before the upcoming elections, the 2020 Election campaign for the White House has now reached a crucial stage. Trump once again mocked Biden calling him a "sleepyhead" and suggesting that his opponent should take a drug test before or after the debate on Tuesday, September 29.

Trump made these remarks in a recent tweet where he called Biden's debate performances "uneven" and added that he would also be willing to take a drug test.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy," Trump tweeted.

A reporter asked Biden on September 27 whether he will take a drug test before the debate, to which he replied saying, "He (Trump) is almost... No, I have no comments."

Trump's comments about Biden's drug test drew criticism from netizens, with many users slamming the US President on social media. One user wrote, "I will be strongly demanding @realDonaldTrump take a lie detector test prior to and, after the debates on Tuesday night. You're lies to the American public have been record settingly, UNPRECEDENTED, to put it mildly. Only lies could have caused over 200,000 deaths & the worst economy."

Another seemingly upset user one tweeted, "Trump has said & written many ridiculous things over the years but this is one of the most absurd of them all. If anyone has been suspected of DRUG USE, it's Donald Trump. And his son, Don Jr! Drug test both Donald & his son," to which one Trump supporter responded saying, "Pres. Trump did say he is willing to take the drug tests too. I think we already know who will come out clean and who won't. No wonder DEMs don't want Biden tested."

Another user expressing disappointment wrote, "You looked stoned. Guessing that's the only way you could record this with a straight face! #DonJrLiesLikeHisDad #TrumpFamilyDisgrace #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace."

"Truth..trump is throwing out this horrible accusation because he knows he can't compete with Biden on any level and he needs you to lower your expectations. These are the screechings of a trapped animal. Too afraid to debate, to narcissistic to not," wrote a user.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Trump and Biden will be participating in three in-person debates, the first one will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, and it will take place on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tuesday's clash, a 90-minute debate, will represent the first-time voters, who will have the chance to see the two candidates facing off against one another directly.

Trump has time and again belittled Biden's mental state, and suggested several times in the past weeks without any evidence that his opponent may be using unspecified drugs to boost his performance. However, Biden, not paying any heed, has shrugged the accusations off. The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3.