Who is Brad Boynton? NC Man Calls Black Amazon Delivery Driver the N-Word, Gets Him Fired After Filing Complaint [VIDEO]

A video of a North Carolina man verbally abusing an Amazon driver and calling him a racial slur is being widely circulated on social media.

The delivery driver's sister, Heather Rose, took to Instagram to share video footage of the incident and explain that her brother was just doing his job when he was met with racism.

'Walk the F*ck Away'

Rose said her brother Nikolas, who works as a Delivery Service Partner (DSP) for Amazon, was delivering a package to a man named Brad Boynton in Cornelius, Carolina, when he started taking pictures of him and called Amazon.

She added that when Nikolas questioned why his photos were being taken, he started cussing him out and called him the N-word while on call with a friend who works for Amazon.Rose shared Ring camera footage of the incident, which shows Boynton telling Nikolas to "walk the f*ck away" and then yell at him for walking over his lawn as Nikolas makes his way to his car.

"On the grass dude, seriously? Do you not know any of the f*cking policy?" Rose is heard telling Nikolas before uttering what sounds like the N-word twice. Watch the video below:

Nikolas Fired After Boynton Complained About the Way He Parked His Vehicle



"I know racism is still alive, mean I see it all the time on the internet & it hurts me then, but it's a little more heart breaking & shocking to see when it's my blood brother," Rose wrote in the caption before adding that Boynton filed a complaint over the way Nikolas had parked his vehicle and her brother is now without a job after recently purchasing a brand new car and an apartment.

Boynton Is a Program Manager for Amazon

Turns out, Boynton is also an Amazon employee. According to Boynton's LinkedIn profile, he is a Virginia Tech grad and currently employed as a Program Manager for Key Initiatives for Amazon Transportation Services. His social media profiles as well as his LinkedIn page have since been scrubbed clean but Rose managed to post a screenshot on Instagram.

Netizens are now slamming Amazon for firing Nikolas and are calling on the retail giant to fire Boynton instead. Here are some of the tweets: