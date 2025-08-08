Who is Blake Owens? Tech CEO Receives Pig's Head in Mail to in Chilling Warning Over Real Estate Tech

Blake Owens, a Las Vegas tech entrepreneur, was left in shock on July 29 as he received a creepy delivery after introducing AI tech for real estate. During the week of July 29, a disgusting, bloody pig's head was delivered with handwritten threatening notes to his relative's home, according to an interview Owens did with KLAS News.

The letter ended with the chilling reminder that "pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered" and mocked Owens as a "Clark Kent knockoff." Owens thinks the package came because of his firm's AI software, "Marcus," which helps developers find investors and price bids in real estate deals. The feature of the tool is made available in the TV segment in June.

Ending with a single letter "M," the note bluntly opposed the use of AI in commercial property sales. "'AI' is not going to replace brokers," the letter read.

"Clearly you don't understand real estate wasn't built by developers or investors. And it sure as hell wasn't built by tech guys in Lululemon. It was built by brokers. We did it the hard way—no shortcuts, no tech, just people. So enjoy your moment while it lasts. And don't get greedy, because pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered."

According to Owens, the sender might be someone whose job is at threat due to AI, particularly in the brokerage sector. The language in the letter indicates frustration because AI-driven solutions can bypass the need for traditional real estate agents in property deals.

Owens Stays Calm, Urges Adaptation

Owens says the delivery appears to be inspired by the movie "The Godfather". Though he does not feel threatened, but he is taking things seriously.

He emphasized that Agrippa is working to improve productivity and collaboration in real estate rather than replace human employees. He urges brokers, developers, and investors to embrace AI tools as a way to get more opportunities.