Who Is Blaise Metreweli? Meet MI6's First Female Chief in 116-Year History

In a landmark decision highlighting the growing influence of cyber expertise in intelligence, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Blaise Metreweli as the new Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6. This appointment makes Metreweli, currently Director of Technology and Innovation, the first woman to head the agency in its 116-year history.

Aged 47, Metreweli is a seasoned intelligence officer who has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge tools and digital capabilities for British intelligence operations. Her role in shaping MI6's tech-driven strategies earned her the internal nickname "Q," a tribute to the gadget expert in the James Bond films.

When she officially takes the helm, Metreweli will assume the title "C," the traditional codename for the head of MI6, a practice that began with the agency's first chief, Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming, who signed all documents with the letter "C." Today, the letter stands for "Chief."

In a brief statement, Metreweli expressed gratitude, saying, "I am proud and honored to be asked to lead my service." She is set to succeed Richard Moore, the outgoing MI6 chief, who will step down after completing a five-year tenure.

Prime Minister Starmer called the appointment "historic" and noted the urgent importance of MI6's role in the current global climate. "The United Kingdom faces threats at an unprecedented level—from spy ships near our shores to cyberattacks on national systems," he said.

Metreweli's elevation reflects MI6's growing focus on cyber warfare and digital espionage. With her strong technological background, analysts believe she is well-positioned to lead the agency through an increasingly complex global threat environment.

Her appointment also symbolizes a shift within the famously secretive MI6 toward greater openness and inclusion. Long seen as one of the UK's most opaque institutions, the agency's decision to appoint a female chief represents a move toward diversity and modernization.

