The White House expressed deep concern over the death of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old American activist, who was reportedly shot by Israeli troops during a protest in the occupied West Bank. Eygi, a U.S.-Turkey dual national, was involved in a demonstration against Israeli settlements in Beita near Nablus. The U.S. State Department confirmed her death, which has sparked strong reactions worldwide. The Biden administration has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, urging Israel to provide detailed information.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We are deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American citizen." She further added, "We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask for more information and request an investigation into the incident."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was "looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired in the area."

Though Washington stopped blaming anyone, the UN Rights Office directly accused the Israeli forces of killing Eygi, saying Israeli security forces "shot in the head and killed" her. The UN said that the woman was in a "peaceful anti-settlement protest" in Beita, a region that has been seeing weekly demonstrations.

Eygi was a volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), an organization that opposes the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. According to Palestinian officials and witnesses, Eygi was shot in the head during a peaceful protest. The ISM claims Israeli forces deliberately targeted and killed Eygi, though Israel's military stated their troops fired at a male protester who posed a threat. They are investigating reports of Eygi's death as a result of the gunfire.

Eygi is the third ISM activist killed since 2000 and the 18th protester to die in Beita since 2020. Her death marks a significant moment as tensions rise in the West Bank amidst ongoing conflicts. Eygi recently graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle, where she was remembered as a positive influence on her peers. The university's president, Ana Mari Cauce, described the news of her death as tragic and highlighted Eygi's commitment to justice and human rights.

Turkey's foreign ministry condemned the incident, attributing Eygi's death to the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. President Tayyip Erdogan also expressed his outrage, vowing to continue opposing Israel's actions in Palestinian territories. Eygi's death has drawn international scrutiny and calls for accountability, including from U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who criticized the Biden administration for not doing enough to pursue justice for American citizens killed in the region.

The incident occurred during a regular protest march in Beita, a village frequently targeted by settlers. Fouad Nafaa, head of Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, confirmed that Eygi arrived in critical condition with a severe head injury and died despite resuscitation efforts. Israel's military is conducting an internal review to determine the circumstances of her death.

In another incident near Beita, a 13-year-old Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli gunfire during clashes between settlers and Palestinians. The increasing violence has led to global condemnation and raised tensions between Israel and its Western allies, including the United States, which has imposed sanctions on some Israelis involved in the settler movement.

Since the 1967 Middle East war, Israel has occupied the West Bank, where it has built settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law—a stance Israel disputes, citing historical and biblical connections to the land.