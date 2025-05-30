Who Is Aydan Nix? Gigi and Bela Hadid Reveal Their Glamorous Half-Sister No One Knew About as Father Mohamed Hadid's 'Brief-Romance' Is Exposed

Gigi and Bella Hadid have been keeping a secret. The supermodel sisters recently revealed to the public that they have a half-sister named Aydan Nix. Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, issued a statement on Thursday saying that their 23-year-old half-sister, Nix, is a result of their father Mohamed Hadid's "brief romance" with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull.

The supermodel sisters also clarified that Hadid's brief romance with Dull happened after he and their mother, Yolanda Hadid, finalized their divorce in 2001. "Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy," sisters Gigi and Bella told the Daily Mail in a statement.

Half-Sister Equally a Stunner

However, Nix didn't know that Mohamed was her dad until recently, the Hadid sisters revealed. "Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19," Gigi and Bella's statement continued.

Gigi and Bella shared that Nix, made the surprising discovery after taking a DNA test out of curiosity, which revealed she was biologically related to them.

The supermodel siblings said they've been aware of Nix for over a year, revealing that they first connected with her in late 2023. According to the Daily Mail, their first meeting taking place while Nix was studying abroad in Paris.

Since then, they said Nix has spent time with the whole family, including their father, Mohamed Hadid, 76, and that they have warmly welcomed her into their lives.

"We've cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family," Gigi and Bella continued before pleading for Nix's privacy.

"As siblings, we've had many open and loving conversations— with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her," the sisters said. "Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York."

With Her Sisters Now

Nix recently graduated from the Parsons School of Design in Manhattan and is currently living in New York City, according to the Daily Mail. She is said to have ambitions of becoming a designer, stylist, and social media influencer.

A family insider told the outlet that Mohamed maintains a "cordial and pleasant" relationship with Nix. "There's mutual respect," the source added, "but there's also discretion."

The family source also revealed that Mohamed had been expected to attend Nix's graduation in May but reportedly backed out about a week before the event.

Gigi and Bella — who also have a younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 25, from Mohamed and Yolanda's marriage — have been seen in public with Nix on multiple occasions. However, their relationship remained unclear to the public until now, known only by those close to the family.

In addition to his children with Yolanda, Mohamed is also the father of two older daughters, Marielle, 44, and Alana, 39, from his first marriage to Mary Butler.