Who Is Axel Rudakubana? Promising Teen Actor Pleads Guilty to Southport Dance Class Murders of Three Young Girls

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has admitted to killing three young girls and attempting to murder several others during a Southport dance class. The attack occurred on July 29, 2024, at a Taylor Swift-themed event hosted by Hart Space. Rudakubana stabbed and killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7. Eight other children and two adults, Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes, were also injured.

Initially refusing to enter a plea, Rudakubana pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court. The shocking incident sent waves across the nation, leading to misinformation-fueled riots falsely accusing Rudakubana of being a Muslim asylum seeker. In reality, he was born in Wales to Christian parents who fled Rwanda during the 1994 genocide.

A Promising Start Turned Dark

As a child, Rudakubana showed promise as an actor, even starring in a BBC Children in Need advert as Doctor Who. Born in Cardiff in 2006, he grew up in a quiet family setting with his parents and older brother. His early years appeared normal, with neighbors describing the family as "private" but kind.

However, things changed after the family moved to Lancashire. Rudakubana developed behavioral issues in secondary school and was diagnosed with autism. Teachers noted his increasing fascination with violence, particularly the Rwandan genocide, which his family had escaped. His father had reportedly fought with the Rwandan Patriotic Army, adding a personal dimension to his fixation.

Escalating Concerns Ignored

By age 13, Rudakubana had been referred to the UK's counter-terrorism program, Prevent, on three occasions. One referral followed an incident where he expressed interest in committing a school massacre. Despite these warnings, Prevent concluded he posed no terror threat. Concerns from teachers about his violent behavior were also raised but seemingly went unaddressed.

In 2019, Rudakubana left his secondary school after threatening staff and students with a hockey stick marked with their names. He was later transferred to a specialist school, but his reclusive and violent tendencies worsened.

Evidence of Extremism

After the attack, police discovered alarming materials in Rudakubana's bedroom, including instructions for making ricin, a deadly poison, and an al-Qaeda training manual. While these findings led to additional charges related to biological weapons and terrorism, authorities concluded there was no evidence of a larger extremist motive.

Mental Health Questions Persist

Rudakubana's trial revealed concerns about his mental health. He refused to engage with psychiatrists after his arrest, and prosecutors noted his lack of remorse. Despite his disturbing behavior, a psychiatric assessment found no grounds to hospitalize him at the time of the attacks.

A Nation Demands Answers

The tragic murders have sparked national debate about missed opportunities to prevent such violence. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the public "rightly demands answers."

Speaking after the guilty plea, Ursula Doyle, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for Mersey-Cheshire, described Rudakubana as a young man with a "sickening interest in death and violence." He will be sentenced on Thursday.