Who Is Avery Sehorn? Angie Harmon's Daughter Arrested for Burglary at North Carolina Club Days after Graduating High School

Angie Harmon's daughter was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. Avery Sehorn was charged with felony burglary and larceny on June 6, Fox News Digital confirmed. Angie shares Avery with her ex-husband, former NFL star Jason Sehorn. The former couple also have two other daughters, Finley, 20, and Emery, 15.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, the incident took place at World Night Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 11:30 p.m. Sehorn is accused of breaking into the club and stealing six bottles of liquor valued at $500. According to a report by local outlet WCCB the club owner claims Sehorn was accompanied by two 17-year-old boys.

Burglary and Now Behind the Bars

The group allegedly entered through a back door, hid behind the bar, and consumed the liquor. Avery graduated from high school on June 2. Harmon is yet to respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this month, Angie celebrated her daughter's high school graduation on Instagram, posting a photo with Avery and two videos from the commencement ceremony.

"We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!" Harmon's caption said. "Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!"

A few months ago, Harmon made headlines when she accused an Instacart driver of shooting and killing her dog in March.

Last month, Harmon filed a lawsuit in North Carolina against the driver and Instacart, citing negligence, trespassing, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Seeking Jury Trial after Allegation

Harmon is seeking a jury trial to determine the monetary damages, which she claims exceed $25,000. The incident, in which Harmon's dog Oliver was allegedly fatally shot, occurred over Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the "Rizzoli & Isles" star's home.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded."

According to Hermon, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman's identity named Merle... the pic is on my story," she added.

Harmon posted a screenshot of the delivery confirmation, which included a photo of a woman. She claimed that the police only questioned the driver upon arriving at her home and closed the investigation before a necropsy could be conducted on the dog.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Harmon said that a necropsy later performed on the dog showed no signs of biting or violent behavior.

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," she said. "And you don't ever forget that sound.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."