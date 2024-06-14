Horrific Discovery: US Mother and 4-Year-Old Found Dead, Sister Rescued in Human Trafficking Probe

In a shocking and tragic incident, a 4-year-old girl was found dead, and her 6-year-old sister was rescued from a grim scene in Jackson, Mississippi, that authorities believe may be linked to human trafficking.

On Thursday, police discovered the body of Erin Burnett near a car in a wooded area. Her sister, Jalie Burnett, was found alive inside the vehicle. The horrific discovery was made just a day after their mother, 35-year-old Callie Burnett, was found murdered 130 miles away in Loranger, Louisiana.

Daniel Callihan, the boyfriend of Callie Burnett, is the prime suspect in these gruesome events, according to WDSU. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Jalie suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Joseph Wade, from the Jackson Police Department, described the scene as potentially linked to human trafficking. "We see cages, small animal cages," Wade said at a press conference. "Based on the crime scene, this may be a place where human trafficking has occurred."

Authorities are still investigating the cause of Erin's death. "You don't want to see that as a police chief. You don't want to see that as a father," Wade expressed, calling the perpetrator a "coward" for taking Erin from her family.

The breakthrough came after a bystander reported Callihan's suspicious behavior, leading police to the girls. Callie Burnett had been missing for over 24 hours before her body was discovered in her home. Her children were reported missing by their father on Wednesday, prompting an Amber Alert later that day. The alert mentioned a man wanted for questioning in connection with a domestic violence incident resulting in Callie's death.

Louisiana State Police said the children were kidnapped sometime before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Erin's body was found later in the wooded area of Jackson.

Law enforcement officials have not yet been able to interview Callihan. Authorities continue to gather more information as the investigation unfolds.