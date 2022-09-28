Who Attacked Nord Stream Pipelines? Russia's Elite 'Frogmen' Special Forces Armed With Underwater Guns Prime Suspect of Attack

As sabotage is suspected in the Nord Stream Pipeline leaks because explosions were heard before leaks, multiple reports suggested that Russia's special forces could be behind the attack on the pipeline. Russia's deep divers or drone submarines could have triggered the massive explosions, according to experts. Explosions blew two holes in Nord Stream 1 and one hole in Nord Stream 2.

"Deliberate actions" caused big leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, according to Denmark. Seismologists also pointed out that powerful explosions preceded the leaks.

Behind the attack could have been the so-called "Frogmen" special forces commandos - who work for both the Russian Navy and Putin's spies, the GRU, who were behind the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, according to The Sun.

The frogmen, with their black wet suits and heavy guns, have the expertise to carry out operations in the deep sea. These commandos are well trained for sabotage and stealth activities and are provided with a range of tools to execute difficult operations.

The frogmen can easily use trained dolphins for their tasks, and they also have access to midget submarines, manned torpedoes, and other specialized weapons.

They deal with the most clandestine undersea operations after being deployed from a warship, small boat or submarine.

Putin's frogmen are also understood to work for the specialist GUGI naval unit-the Main Directorate of Deep Research. Despite its scientific name, it's understood to be a spy division which specializes in undersea operations. And this would potentially include targeting a pipeline or deep-sea internet cables, according to The Sun.

