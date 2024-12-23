Who Is Asma al-Assad? London-Born Wife of Ousted Syrian Leader Bashar al-Assad Seeks Divorce, Wants to Return to UK

Asma al-Assad, the London-born wife of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce. Sources claim she expressed dissatisfaction with their life in Moscow, where the couple has lived under political asylum.

Russia granted asylum to Bashar al-Assad after he was deposed by rebel forces earlier this month. The Syrian leader ruled for over two decades before being overthrown in an offensive led by the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) coalition. This group, previously labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S., recently saw a $10 million bounty on its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, removed.

Reports suggest Asma, a dual British-Syrian national, has applied to a Russian court for permission to leave Moscow. She reportedly intends to return to London, where she was raised by her Syrian parents.

Asma married Bashar in 2000, the same year he assumed the Syrian presidency following the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad. At the time, she was 25 years old, and Bashar was 10 years her senior.

While granted asylum in Russia, Bashar al-Assad faces significant restrictions. According to reports, he cannot leave Moscow or engage in political activities. Furthermore, Russian authorities have frozen his substantial assets, which allegedly include 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion in cash, and 18 luxury apartments in Moscow.

The situation is reportedly bleak for Bashar's family. His brother, Maher al-Assad, who also sought asylum in Russia, is currently under house arrest with his family. Maher's application for asylum is still under review by Russian authorities.

This marks a dramatic fall from power for Bashar, who was once a prominent figure in Middle Eastern politics. His regime faced years of internal unrest and civil war, culminating in his recent ousting. The uprising against him was led by the HTS, which remains a controversial group despite its recent military successes.

Asma's decision to file for divorce and leave Moscow adds another layer to the Assad family's challenges. The move could signal a broader shift in her personal and political affiliations, especially if she successfully returns to the United Kingdom.

Observers are now watching closely to see how the UK responds to her potential return. Asma, once a high-profile first lady, may face scrutiny over her role during Bashar's presidency. Her next steps could have significant implications for the Assad family's future.

The unfolding drama continues to draw international attention, with many questioning the fate of the exiled Assad regime. For now, Moscow remains the unlikely stage for their uncertain future.